Best hot hatchbacks to buy in 2025

Proving that good things come in small packages, the hot hatchback continues to provide power to the people. Nearly 50 years since the original Volkswagen Golf GTI established the blueprint, no type of car offers such a compelling blend of performance, practicality and price.

Whether you want a four-wheel-drive tearaway or a fun-sized pocket rocket, there is a car here to suit you. Guaranteed: every one will put a smile on your face when driving on your favourite road. Bang on-trend for 2025, our list even includes a choice of electric hot hatches.

Read on for the best new hot hatchbacks to buy this year, with our choices presented in alphabetical order.

Abarth 500e

The bright and boisterous Abarth 500e is among the first of the new electric hot hatchbacks. With a 42.2kWh battery and 152hp motor, it can zip to 62mph in 7.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 96mph. Activate the external speaker and you get a rorty (but oddly inauthentic) four-cylinder soundtrack, too.

The official range of 157 miles will come tumbling down if you drive the 500e with brio, which rather limits its practicality. Oh, and did we mention it almost costs Golf GTI money? Still this battery-powered upstart won’t fail to make you grin, and for that it should be celebrated. Order yours in radioactive Acid Green for the maximum Abarth attitude.

We said: ‘The Abarth 500e feels right at home in the city. It is eager to whisk you off the line and nips through gaps in traffic easily. It loses traction on greasy roads like an excitable terrier on a tiled floor, but once grip is found, it squats down and flings you towards the next junction.’

Read our Abarth 500e review

Alpine A290

The Alpine A290 is another new electric hot hatchback. It marks Alpine’s first foray into the world of EVs, although the French marque plans to add a further six electric models to its range by 2030 – including a battery-powered version of the A110 sports car.

Based on the award-winning Renault 5, this stylish five-door hatch musters 220hp in the range-topping A290 GTS we tested: good for 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds. There is also a cheaper 180hp A290 GT, which adds an extra second to the benchmark sprint time.

We said: ‘Prod the D-for-drive button (borrowed from the A110) and the A290 feels instantly up for it. With 221lb ft going through its front tyres, this GTS version can break traction if you’re hard on the throttle out of corners. Yet it mostly feels smooth and eager, with enough punch to make swift progress.’

Read our Alpine A290 GTS review

Audi RS3 Sportback

Some will insist a ‘proper’ hot hatchback needs to have three doors and drive through the front wheels only. To them, the Audi RS3 Sportback offers a nonchalant shrug (or perhaps a two-fingered salute) and gets on with being one of the fastest point-to-point cars on sale.

Its 2.5-litre turbocharged engine produces a mighty 400hp, along with a sonorous five-cylinder soundtrack that’s almost unrivalled at this end of the market. It also sprints to 62mph in a whisker over four seconds – faster than a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 – and features a plethora of safety and connectivity tech. However, even the most affordable hot Audi doesn’t come cheap.

We said: ‘Fast Audis, including the Quattro, long had a reputation for feeling aloof, but the RS3 is alert and utterly planted. Its supple damping is ideally calibrated for British B-roads, while the torque-vectoring diff hooks it around corners with unflinching tenacity. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S has more attitude and is ultimately more exciting, but it won’t cover ground any quicker. And the Audi’s calmer ride makes it easier to live with.’

Read our Audi RS3 Sportback review

Ford Focus ST Edition

The Focus will forever be regarded as a turning point for Ford. It reaffirmed that driving a family hatchback did not have to mean forgoing driver enjoyment. And the hot ST and RS versions were, of course, even better. Sadly, the current ST Edition is a last hurrah, with production of the Focus due to end later this year.

Ford has retained the standard ST’s 280hp turbocharged engine, but the Edition adds larger Brembo brakes, grippy Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and KW coilover suspension. The latter drops the Focus lower to the ground, and can be manually adjusted with a spanner.

We said: ‘Flawed and expensive it might be, but the Focus ST Edition will be Ford’s last hot hatchback for the foreseeable future. For those who grew up lusting over sporty cars with a blue oval on the bonnet, that makes it instantly desirable and collectable.’

Read our Ford Focus ST Edition review

Honda Civic Type R

When all cars have become autonomous pods and the definitive history of the hot hatchback is finally written, the latest ‘FL5’ Honda Civic Type R will be rated among the greats. Remember how Chris Harris compared it to a Peugeot 205 GTI on Top Gear? Yep, it’s that good.

Naturally, the Type R is vastly quicker and more capable than the 40-year-old GTI. Yet it offers that same subjective sense of connection, from well-oiled gearshift to perfectly poised chassis. Yes, it’s seriously expensive, at £51,905, but keep it for 40 years and who knows, you might even end up with a money-making modern classic.

We said: ‘The turbocharged motor isn’t as maniacal as Type Rs of old, but it responds sharply and relishes high revs. A new Individual mode for the engine and chassis allows you to tailor the car’s settings, too. At a cold and slightly damp Thruxton, the new FL5 inspires more confidence than its predecessor. You can carve through corners with laser-like accuracy, enjoying the plentiful grip, fine balance and eventual willingness to oversteer.’

Read our Honda Civic Type R review

Mercedes-AMG A35

The A35 has the same aggressive styling, glitzy tech and slingshot traction as the Mercedes-AMG A45 S (coming up next), but is more affordable to buy and easier to insure. And if the 421hp flagship is scorching hot, this car’s vital statistics – 306hp, 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds and 155mph – are hardly lukewarm. As our review notes: ‘On British B-roads, most drivers this side of Lewis Hamilton will cover ground more confidently, and likely more quickly, in this baby Benz than the AMG GT supercar.’

Mercedes-AMG’s answer to the Golf R, the A35 is also more engaging to drive than the Volkswagen in its current Mk8 guise. Fit the optional AMG Aerodynamics package, including front dive planes and a lofty tailgate spoiler, and no-one will know you haven’t bought the turned-up-to-11 version.

We said: ‘Like the now-ubiquitous Golf R, the Mercedes-AMG A35 serves up driving fun, practicality and car-park kudos in a well-rounded package. It’s a car for the North Coast 500 and the North Circular. And that, surely, is what hot hatchbacks were all about in the first place.’

Read our Mercedes-AMG A35 review

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

If you find yourself playing the 2025 version of Hot Hatchback Top Trumps, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the card to stick up your sleeve. The key number here is 421hp. If you think that looks mad written down, you should try being behind the wheel. Fortunately, 4Matic four-wheel drive helps keep this surface-level missile locked on target.

The most powerful production 2.0-litre engine in the world rockets the A45 S to 62mph in just 3.9 seconds. Top speed is 168mph. Crucially, it’s more thrilling to drive than the Audi RS3, while a host of AMG features make it easy and luxurious to live with. Just be prepared for a price tag north of £65,000.

We said: ‘Like the now-departed Ford Focus RS, it uses torque vectoring to create a rear-biased feel and effectively quash understeer. Also like the Focus, there’s a controversial Drift mode, which amplifies this effect by channelling torque to the outside rear wheel. Either way, this is no tyre-smoking C63 wannabe. My overriding impression was of superb balance and reassuring neutrality. Oh, and speed. So much speed.’

Read our Mercedes-AMG A45 S review

Mini Cooper S

Whisper this, but you don’t need to splash out on a Cooper S to have a good time in a Mini. Even the basic Mini Hatch is a joy to drive, so you could find a few well chosen extras are all you need for a Mini adventure. Likewise, you might be tempted to stretch to the flagship Mini John Cooper Works, but this more extreme Mini is a little too unhinged for daily use.

The 178hp Cooper S sources its power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in around seven seconds. Its central exhaust pipes provide a naughty soundtrack to accompany the lively performance.

The Mini Hatch range was updated in 2024, with the Cooper being one of the marque’s final petrol-engined models before it goes fully electric. A battery-powered version of the hot hatch has already been revealed, available in two guises: 184hp Cooper E and 218hp Cooper SE. The latter offers up to 250 miles of range, according to Mini.

Read our Mini Hatch review

Toyota GR Yaris

Few hot hatchbacks have generated as much anticipation as the Toyota GR Yaris. A genuine homologation hero – built to enable Toyota to compete in the World Rally Championship – the GR Yaris is a truly bespoke creation.

Now, five years after its initial release, Toyota has treated its all-wheel-drive supermini to a mid-life update. Included in the list of detailed tweaks is the option of an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, offered alongside the six-speed manual.

Power from the 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine has been upped to 280hp, dropping the 0-62mph time down to 5.2 seconds. Toyota has increased the price tag too, though, with the wildest Yaris now starting from £46,045.

We said: ‘Like all the greatest showroom-spec rally cars, from the Lancia Delta HF Integrale to the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, the GR Yaris can be hustled regardless of the road or weather conditions.’

Read our Toyota GR Yaris review

Volkswagen Golf GTI

A hot hatchback legend, the latest ‘Mk8.5’ version of the Volkswagen Golf GTI may be the last before the famous badge goes fully electric in 2028. With a host of updates for this eighth-generation update, Volkswagen has at least ensured that the Golf GTI goes out on a high.

Only true GTI aficionados will be able to spot the changes on the outside, with a reprofiled front bumper and new badges for the front doors. Under the bonnet the venerable 2.0-litre turbocharged engine has been boosted to 265hp, but there is no longer the option of a manual gearbox. Using the seven-speed DSG transmission results in a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds.

Almost as significantly, Volkswagen has updated the Mk8 Golf GTI’s frustrating infotainment system. There is a new, larger, central touchscreen, and ‘real’ buttons on the steering wheel instead of haptic touchpads.

We said: ‘This is a car that shrugs off the daily commute or school run, yet also relishes those rare moments on roads less travelled. An impressive all-rounder, then – and the same as it (mostly) ever was.’

Read our Volkswagen Golf GTI review

