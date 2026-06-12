Porsche to celebrate 75 years in the UK with festival at Silverstone

Porsche enthusiasts can celebrate the German marque’s 75th anniversary of selling cars in the UK later this month.

Hosted at the legendary Silverstone Grand Prix circuit, the Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition event takes place over the weekend of 20-21 June 2026.

Porsche Club GB will also be there, marking 65 years of enthusiasm for the German marque.

Based around the Porsche Experience Centre at Silverstone, the anniversary party will include on-track demonstrations, displays of iconic road and racing cars, and even the unveiling of a sculpture previously seen at Goodwood.

British Porsche aficionados will also get the opportunity to see two brand new cars in the metal for the first time.

An epic Porsche celebration

One of the highlights of Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition will be a Gerry Judah-designed sculpture that originally celebrated the marque at Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2023.

The structure is 21 metres tall and features six Porsche 911s. The cars are painted in Guards Red, Carrara White and Barley Blue, referencing the colours of the Union Jack.

The event will combine a mixture of both classic and modern Porsches, including some of the latest additions to the range.

Revealed earlier this year, the Porsche 911 GT3 S/C will be on static display, allowing fans to see the first convertible to wear the venerated GT3 badge.

The latest Cayenne Turbo Electric will be also available for test drives, while the new 911 GT3 Cup race car will give on-track demonstrations ahead of its debut in the 2027 Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Demonstrating 75 years of evolution

The very first Porsche arrived in the UK during 1951, when it debuted at the Earls Court Motor Show.

An array of vehicles from the marque’s history will be on display during the event. These even include Porsche tractors, which provide a neat link to Silverstone’s former life as a farm.

Porsche Museum will bring six important cars to the show, including the legendary 911 GT1 ‘98 and 919 Hybrid Le Mans racers.

General admission tickets for the Saturday of Icons of Porsche, Sunstede Silverstone Edition have already sold out.

However, tickets for Sunday are still available to buy, priced from £30 for adults and £20 for children. Those aged under 12 can visit for free.

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