Vauxhall Mokka GSE brings electric rally performance to the road

The fastest battery-powered Vauxhall ever has been revealed: behold the rally-inspired Mokka GSE.

Following the debut of the motorsport-spec Mokka GSE Rally earlier this year, the production version of the hot electric SUV is here.

With a name that places a modern, electrified twist on the classic Vauxhall GSi badge, expectations will be high for the Mokka GSE.

It’s also the latest EV inspired by rallying; the new Alpine A290 Rallye racer was displayed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

High-voltage performance

A single electric motor sends 280hp and 254lb ft of torque to the front wheels of the Mokka GSE, aided by a Torsen limited-slip differential. The electric Vauxhall can accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 124mph.

All the high-voltage components, such as the electric motor, inverter, wiring harness and 54kWh battery pack come directly from the Mokka GSE Rally. There is no mention of range or charging time for the road car yet, however.

Vauxhall expects a kerb weight of less than 1,600kg. In electric SUV terms at least, that makes the Mokka GSE a relatively light car. New ‘double hydraulic’ shock absorbers, a wider track and stiffer axles should improve its handling, too.

A set of 20-inch aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels are fitted, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres. Performance brakes are supplied by Alcon, with 380mm front discs gripped by four-piston bright yellow calipers.

More details later in 2025

Vauxhall has kept the cosmetic changes relatively subtle, with remodelled front and rear bumpers, plus a smattering of yellow and black GSE logos.

The yellow and black theme continues inside, with Alcantara sports seats that feature integrated headrests. More Alcantara trim is found on the door inserts, along with a squared-off steering wheel and aluminium pedals.

Updates for the 10.0-inch digital instrument panel and central touchscreen include the addition of GSE graphics. Performance data, G-force levels and battery status can all be shown on dedicated displays.

Prices and UK specifications for the Mokka GSE have yet to be confirmed. Vauxhall will release more details later this year, including when we can expect to see the new GSE on sale.

