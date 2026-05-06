Nova dose! Retro Vauxhall Corsa GSE electric hot hatch revealed

Vauxhall has revealed the first images of its Corsa GSE electric hot hatchback, ahead of the car’s public debut later this year.

Leaning heavily into the performance history of the Vauxhall Corsa and Nova, the new GSE boasts plenty of retro-inspired design touches.

Its fully electric powertrain, however, is thoroughly modern. This marks the first time Vauxhall has offered a true hot hatch since the demise of the Corsa VXR in 2018.

Following the launch of the Mokka GSE performance SUV last year, Vauxhall and its Opel sister brand are undergoing a motorsport-led resurgence.

This includes competing in the ADAC GSE Rally Cup, with young British driver Ioan Lloyd behind the wheel of a competition-spec Mokka GSE.

Engage Sport mode for more power

The Vauxhall Mokka GSE will donate its electric powertrain to the new Corsa GSE. This means 281hp and 254lb ft of torque sent to the front wheels, aided by a Torsen limited-slip differential.

The setup will be shared with the Corsa’s in-house Stellantis rival, the new Peugeot e-208 GTI.

Three driving modes are available in the Corsa GSE, with the electric motor’s output limited to 231hp in the Normal setting. For the maximum 281 horses, drivers will need to engage Sport mode, which results in a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds.

At 1,554kg, the Corsa GSE is lighter than its Mokka SUV counterpart, giving it the fastest acceleration of any current production Vauxhall.

Top speed will be limited to 112mph in Normal and Sport modes, but the ‘Eco’ setting caps this at 93mph in a bid to preserve range from the 54kWh battery.

Lowered suspension, bespoke springs and dampers, and Alcon four-piston performance brakes ensure Vauxhall has ticked the right modified boxes with the Corsa GSE.

Retro touches inside and out

Compared to the Max Power era of tuned Vauxhall Corsas and Novas, the new GSE looks relatively restrained on the outside.

There is no sign of the dramatic bodykit worn by last year’s Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, but the 18-inch three-spoke alloy wheels have made it to production.

There is also a sharper, GSE-specific front bumper, along with a gloss black roof, widened wheelarches and a rear spoiler for good measure.

On the inside, shapely sports seats use a mixture of Alcantara and cloth upholstery, with a black, grey and yellow chequered pattern that deliberately nods to the Vauxhall Nova.

Bright yellow is used for the seatbelts and armrest stitching, with the steering wheel trimmed in yet more Alcantara. Extra performance data can be viewed on the 10-inch central touchscreen.

‘A defining moment for Vauxhall’

Vauxhall will give the Corsa GSE a suitably mature level of equipment, including keyless entry, a 180-degree reversing camera and a bi-directional onboard charging system.

Eurig Druce, managing director at Stellantis UK, said: “The new Corsa GSE marks a defining moment for Vauxhall as we bring the spirit of our iconic hot hatches into the electric era. Building on the blueprint set by the rally-inspired Mokka GSE, the new Corsa GSE combines exhilarating performance with everyday accessibility, proving that electric cars can be emotional, exciting and great to drive.

“From its unmistakable GSE design to its class-leading acceleration, Corsa GSE proudly carries forward the legacy of models like Nova GTE, Corsa GSi and Corsa VXR – reimagined for a new electric generation.”

More information about the Vauxhall Corsa GSE will be announced later this year, ahead of its public debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October.

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