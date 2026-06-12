Save £1,000s on an Alfa Romeo if Bosnia and Herzegovina score

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now underway, Alfa Romeo is offering a chance to save thousands of pounds on a new Stelvio SUV.

The Italian men’s national football team famously failed to qualify for the latest World Cup – the second time in succession The Azzurri will miss out on the flagship tournament.

Despite its hurt pride, Alfa Romeo has found a way to channel the passion of Italian football fans: by backing the team that eliminated Italy from World Cup qualification.

A strong performance by the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team saw them beat Italy on penalties, securing a place in the competition. Now, Alfa Romeo is getting behind Bosnia and Herzegovina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to score big Stelvio savings

During the tournament, Alfa Romeo will reward Stelvio buyers with £1,000 off their new car for every goal scored by the Bosnia and Herzegovina team on the days they play.

Should a shock upset happen, and Bosnia and Herzegovina go all the way to winning the 2026 World Cup, Alfa Romeo will fully refund the purchase price of a Stelvio.

In order to qualify for the offer, football fans must be UK residents and also eligible to ‘play for’ the national Italian team through heritage or citizenship.

Customers must also place an order for a new Stelvio on a day when the Bosnia and Herzegovina men’s team is playing a match in the World Cup, which takes place between 11 June and 19 July 2026.

Cars can only be bought from existing new stock, using cash, and will need to be registered by 31 July 2026.

Although the rules for Alfa’s offer limit the pool of customers, the Italian marque is at least entering into the spirit of good competition.

Celebrating Italian pride off the pitch

The World Cup offer extends across the full Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV range.

It means, should the incredible happen, and Bosnia and Herzegovina win the tournament, somebody could get a 520hp Stelvio Quadrifoglio for free.

Jules Tilstone, managing director of Alfa Romeo UK said: “We know many Italians, including those here at Alfa Romeo, feel at a loss as this summer of football kicks off, with no national team to support.

“Nothing will replace seeing The Azzurri play on the biggest stage, but we want to offer fans the next best thing: getting their sporting kicks from an Alfa Romeo Stelvio with the added bonus of money off for every goal scored by Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Alternatively, this summer, driving an Alfa Romeo is the best way to feel pride for everything Italy is known for – style, passion and sporting performance. Either way we are giving Italian fans something to cheer for.”

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, an Auto Trader promotion backing the England squad cost the automotive marketplace more than £150,000.

ALSO READ:

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 review

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2020 review

We take you inside the amazing Alfa Romeo museum