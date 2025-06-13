Peugeot 208 E-GTI combines hot hatch heritage with EV power

Four decades after it launched the legendary 205 GTI, hailed by many as the greatest hot hatchback of all time, Peugeot has pulled the wraps off a new 208 E-GTI.

As the first electric Peugeot model to wear a GTI badge, the 208 E-GTI is an important milestone for the French marque. Developed by Peugeot Sport engineers, it is also the most powerful compact electric hot hatch to date.

Fittingly, the Peugeot 208 E-GTI made its debut in France at Le Mans, inside the company’s dedicated fan zone at the 24-hour race.

Truibute to an icon

No hot hatchback would be complete without an exterior makeover, and the new 208 E-GTI does not disappoint.

Its flared wheelarches accommodate a track widened by 56mm at the front and 27mm at the rear. The 18-inch alloy wheels have been designed to resemble the classic Speedline rims fitted to the 205 GTI.

A chunkier splitter is added to the front bumper, while the gloss black rear diffuser incorporates an LED fog light. Bright red paintwork is an exclusive option for the 208 E-GTI.

On the inside, red carpets, floor mats and seat belts are other nods to the classic 205. Sports seats incorporate more red trim, with the compact steering wheel trimmed in red leather and Alcantara.

The quickest Peugeot GTI yet

Powering the Peugeot 208 E-GTI is an electric motor that generates 280hp and 254lb ft of torque. A limited-slip differential is integrated into the front axle, helping to control the instantaneous torque hit.

With a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds, the 208 E-GTI is certainly quicker than any of its illustrious predecessors. Top speed is limited to 112mph.

Braking is taken care of by front discs with four-piston calipers. The red brake calipers feature Peugeot Sport branding.

Along with the widened track, the 208 E-GTI’s suspension is lowered by 30mm compared to the regular car. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres ensure maximum traction.

Mixing heritage and technology

A 54kWh battery offers a potential range of 217 miles. Recharging the 208 E-GTI takes four hours and 40 minutes using a 7.4kW home wallbox. With a 100kW DC rapid charger, the battery can be replenished from 20 to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes.

Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said: “We are thrilled to introduce the new Peugeot E-208 GTI, a ground-breaking next chapter in an iconic GTI story. This model represents a fusion of our rich heritage with cutting-edge technology, offering unparalleled performance and driving sensations, because at Peugeot we are serious about driving pleasure. With this new GTI, we set new standards within the hot hatch market.”

Peugeot will confirm UK prices and specifications for the 208 E-GTI closer to when it goes on sale. Expect to see it in showrooms later this year.

