Chinese car brands gain ground as buyers turn away from Tesla

European car buyers increasingly feel turned off by Tesla, according to new market research.

Data analytics firm Escalent discovered that sentiment towards the American EV manufacturer is now more negative than positive.

More than a third (38 percent) of those surveyed across Europe said the Tesla brand’s novelty had now worn off.

In addition, close to half (44 percent) disagreed that the number of people they see driving a Tesla makes them more inclined to buy one.

Tesla no longer seen as a market leader

Escalent’s research revealed that consumers still rate Tesla for its charging infrastructure and charging speed. However, design quality and emotional appeal are no longer attracting buyers.

A third (33 percent) of those surveyed agreed that ‘compared to other brands, it is not as far ahead as it used to be’. A further quarter (26 percent) thought that Tesla’s product offerings are no longer as competitive.

Notably, one in three respondents believe that Tesla is no longer a premium brand, regarding it as mainstream instead.

At the same time as interest in Tesla wanes, Escalent has found that Chinese car brands are seeing a growing level of consumer trust and interest.

Chinese brands in the ascent

Although German manufacturers were a top consideration for 89 percent of those surveyed, Chinese brands were of interest to almost half (47 percent). This represents a 16 percent increase during the past year alone.

Curiously, Escalent found that when consumers realise established names such as Volvo, MG or Smart are Chinese-owned, their interest dips slightly. However, being told that new-to-Europe brands such as BYD or Zeekr are Chinese leads to consumer interest actually increasing.

Commenting on the research, Mark Carpenter, managing director of Automotive and Mobility Europe at Escalent, said: “Once a badge of progressiveness, the Tesla brand now risks being seen as uninspiring and faces the same complacency that it once disrupted”.

