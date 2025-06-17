More than 7 in 10 UK drivers would buy a Chinese car

A substantial majority of UK motorists would consider purchasing a car made by a new Chinese brand.

Research by Startline Motor Finance found that more than seven in 10 (72 percent) of those surveyed are open to buying a car from a Chinese manufacturer new to the UK.

The number of Chinese automotive brands has grown rapidly in recent years. At present, there are 12 different manufacturers from China selling vehicles in Britain.

Only 18 percent of those surveyed said they were not open to buying a new Chinese vehicle and would prefer to stick with the established brands.

BYD is best for brand recognition

Among those drivers who would not consider a Chinese car, 11 percent said they had concerns about build quality. Some four percent were concerned about the availability of parts, while two percent worried about access to dealership support.

Supporting British car manufacturers was important for only seven percent of those who said they would avoid a Chinese-made car

The Startline Motor Finance survey also identified which Chinese brands had the greatest recognition among UK motorists.

Topping the list was BYD: recognised by more than a quarter (28 percent) of respondents. Affordable models, such as the new BYD Dolphin Surf supermini, will only heighten the marque’s visibility.

Few worried about buying British

Maxus (19 percent) and Chery (14 percent) were the Chinese brands with the next greatest recognition, followed by Aiways, Denza and Jaecoo – all on 11 percent.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Chinese manufacturers are making a concerted assault on the UK market – almost 12,000 BYDs were sold here in the first four months of the year. Our research shows that consumers are receptive to the idea of buying a car from them.

“Many brands are appearing and the biggest problem that faces these new entrants is probably differentiation. Those that are investing heavily in marketing and building dealer networks on the ground are seeing the dividends in terms of consumer awareness. BYD is the obvious example, topping our survey.

“This shows that there is some trepidation among a minority of car buyers. But really, concrete concerns that you might expect about the kind of quality and support that can be expected from the Chinese new entrants are very low.”

