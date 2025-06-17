More than 7 in 10 UK drivers would buy a Chinese car

New research finds that a substantial majority of UK drivers would be willing to purchase a car from a new Chinese manufacturer.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Chinese Car Brand Recognition

A substantial majority of UK motorists would consider purchasing a car made by a new Chinese brand

Research by Startline Motor Finance found that more than seven in 10 (72 percent) of those surveyed are open to buying a car from a Chinese manufacturer new to the UK.

The number of Chinese automotive brands has grown rapidly in recent years. At present, there are 12 different manufacturers from China selling vehicles in Britain. 

Only 18 percent of those surveyed said they were not open to buying a new Chinese vehicle and would prefer to stick with the established brands.

BYD is best for brand recognition

Chinese Car Brand Recognition

Among those drivers who would not consider a Chinese car, 11 percent said they had concerns about build quality. Some four percent were concerned about the availability of parts, while two percent worried about access to dealership support

Supporting British car manufacturers was important for only seven percent of those who said they would avoid a Chinese-made car

The Startline Motor Finance survey also identified which Chinese brands had the greatest recognition among UK motorists. 

Topping the list was BYD: recognised by more than a quarter (28 percent) of respondents. Affordable models, such as the new BYD Dolphin Surf supermini, will only heighten the marque’s visibility.

Few worried about buying British

Chinese Car Brand Recognition

Maxus (19 percent) and Chery (14 percent) were the Chinese brands with the next greatest recognition, followed by Aiways, Denza and Jaecoo – all on 11 percent.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Chinese manufacturers are making a concerted assault on the UK market – almost 12,000 BYDs were sold here in the first four months of the year. Our research shows that consumers are receptive to the idea of buying a car from them.

“Many brands are appearing and the biggest problem that faces these new entrants is probably differentiation. Those that are investing heavily in marketing and building dealer networks on the ground are seeing the dividends in terms of consumer awareness. BYD is the obvious example, topping our survey.

“This shows that there is some trepidation among a minority of car buyers. But really, concrete concerns that you might expect about the kind of quality and support that can be expected from the Chinese new entrants are very low.”

ALSO READ:

BYD Dolphin Surf 2025 review

Young drivers can now tackle the famous Top Gear test track

Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 celebrates five decades with extra equipment

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Dartford Crossing charge to increase from September 2025

John Redfern - 0
The Department for Transport has confirmed new charges for drivers using the Dartford bridge or tunnel on the M25 motorway.

How to keep cool when driving in summer heat

Motoring Research team - 0
Keeping yourself and your car cool is vital for safe and reliable driving. We explain how to stay chilled when the weather heats up.

Ford F-150 Lobo offers street truck attitude straight from the factory

John Redfern - 0
Offered for the 2025 Ford F-150 STX, the new Lobo Package gives the top-selling truck a darker, more sinister appearance.

Slow-selling BMW XM goes V-8 only for the USA

John Redfern - 0
BMW has cut down the model range for its flagship SUV solely to the hybrid V-8 XM Label in the United States.