The Musk factor: 70% of Tesla owners ‘ashamed’ of their car

Elon Musk and his foray into politics are causing Tesla owners to feel embarrassed about driving their cars – and putting off new customers from buying one.

Research undertaken by car finance company Carmoola saw 2,000 UK adults surveyed about their views on Tesla and its controversial CEO, Elon Musk.

No examples of Musk’s recent statements or activities were included in the survey, meaning respondents answered solely on their existing knowledge.

Nonetheless, 70 percent of existing Tesla owners said Elon Musk’s actions made them feel ashamed about their choice of electric car.

Has Tesla lost its spark?

Along with causing concern for current Tesla owners, Musk’s behaviour is also deterring potential future customers for the American brand.

Almost three quarters (73 percent) of those surveyed agreed with the statement that ‘Elon Musk’s recent behaviour has put me off ever wanting to own a Tesla’.

Women were more likely to be dissuaded from buying a Tesla, with 89 percent turned off the idea. By comparison, more than two thirds (67 percent) of men said the same.

However, just over one quarter (27 percent) of respondents said Musk’s latest actions have made them more likely to buy a Tesla EV.

Tesla sales slide globally

The attitudes reflected in this survey appear to be translating into a real-world impact on Tesla sales, too.

Figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) show that registrations of new Tesla models fell by 45 percent across Europe in January 2025. The company sold 9,495 cars last month, compared to 18,161 during the same period in 2024.

The Electric Vehicle Council Australia also reported a Tesla downturn, with sales tumbling by 70 percent in February 2025 versus February 2024.

Interestingly though, Tesla sales actually rose 20 percent in the UK last month, with the Model 3 coming second and the Model Y placing third in the February 2025 new car registrations.

Aidan Rushby, founder and CEO of Carmoola, said: “It’s no secret that high-profile individuals can have an outsized influence – for good or ill – on the companies, brands or causes that they are associated with.

“Tesla certainly isn’t immune to this, and it’s been widely reported that Elon Musk’s political activism has drawn consumer backlash, resulting in falling sales across Europe.”

Rushby added: “Whether those effects are long-term is another question, but for now at least, it seems that for most UK adults, Tesla has lost its spark”.

