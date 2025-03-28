Tesla reaches 250,000 sales in the UK

Tesla has hit the quarter-million mark in the UK – and less than a year after reaching 200,000 new electric car registrations.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Inside a spacious warehouse, rows of Tesla cars are neatly parked. Industrial design with ample lighting and visible Tesla branding.

Tesla has delivered more than 250,000 new electric cars in the UK. The figure was achieved less than a year after the American company broke the 200,000 mark.

Recent momentum, including a 21 per cent year-on-year sales increase in February 2025, has helped Tesla to reach the new milestone.

The updated Model 3, revealed last year, has been a key driver of growth. This was compounded in October with the launch of a Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – the longest-range Tesla vehicle yet. The firm will hope the upcoming Model Y facelift, due in the UK from June, can maintain its continuing growth.

This comes despite a downturn in Tesla deliveries across Europe, which is attributed to consumer kickback over CEO Elon Musk’s political views.

The UK has, however, yet to see a downturn in Tesla deliveries. In February 2025, the Model 3 was Britain’s second best-selling car – followed by the outgoing Tesla Model Y in third. All eyes will now be on the March 2025 new car registration figures, due out next week.

Tesla pop-up store in London

Elon Musk Tesla Survey

To showcase its latest products, Tesla is opening a pop-up store on London’s Oxford Street next month.

Running between 4-11 April, features will include the Tesla Cybertruck, new Tesla Model Y (pictured above), Tesla Optimus Bot and the latest Tesla Powerwall 3 home energy storage solution – designed for solar integration. Those eager to attend can sign up here.

On the subject of power solutions, Tesla has continued to expand its Supercharger network to meet its growing deliveries. There are now more than 1,800 Tesla Superchargers across 160 locations in the UK – with the firm also running 42 retail and service stores, plus an additional 25 self-serve test drive locations.

ALSO READ:

Leapmotor EVs arrive in the UK, priced from £199 a month

Volkswagen has made a special dog toy inspired by the ID.Buzz

GTI is back! Peugeot hot hatch to return as electric e-208

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Porsche adds bigger battery to Taycan for longer range

John Redfern - 0
All versions of the Porsche Taycan now come with the 105kWh Performance Battery Plus, boosting the car's range by 50 miles.

GTI is back! Peugeot hot hatch to return as electric e-208

Richard Aucock - 0
Peugeot CEO Alain Favey has confirmed the GTI badge will return on a performance version of the Peugeot e-208. Here's what we know so far.

What is a Low Traffic Neighbourhood – and why do they divide opinion?

Motoring Research team - 0
A Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) is designed to discourage or restrict use of cars by non-local motorists. But the idea is controversial.

Volkswagen has made a special dog toy inspired by the ID. Buzz

John Redfern - 0
Proceeds from the limited-edition ‘VW Kong For a Cause’ dog toy will help support animal shelters in the United States.