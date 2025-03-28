Tesla reaches 250,000 sales in the UK

Tesla has delivered more than 250,000 new electric cars in the UK. The figure was achieved less than a year after the American company broke the 200,000 mark.

Recent momentum, including a 21 per cent year-on-year sales increase in February 2025, has helped Tesla to reach the new milestone.

The updated Model 3, revealed last year, has been a key driver of growth. This was compounded in October with the launch of a Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – the longest-range Tesla vehicle yet. The firm will hope the upcoming Model Y facelift, due in the UK from June, can maintain its continuing growth.

This comes despite a downturn in Tesla deliveries across Europe, which is attributed to consumer kickback over CEO Elon Musk’s political views.

The UK has, however, yet to see a downturn in Tesla deliveries. In February 2025, the Model 3 was Britain’s second best-selling car – followed by the outgoing Tesla Model Y in third. All eyes will now be on the March 2025 new car registration figures, due out next week.

Tesla pop-up store in London

To showcase its latest products, Tesla is opening a pop-up store on London’s Oxford Street next month.

Running between 4-11 April, features will include the Tesla Cybertruck, new Tesla Model Y (pictured above), Tesla Optimus Bot and the latest Tesla Powerwall 3 home energy storage solution – designed for solar integration. Those eager to attend can sign up here.

On the subject of power solutions, Tesla has continued to expand its Supercharger network to meet its growing deliveries. There are now more than 1,800 Tesla Superchargers across 160 locations in the UK – with the firm also running 42 retail and service stores, plus an additional 25 self-serve test drive locations.

