Driving the dream: Porsche 911 is UK’s most financed luxury car

The Porsche 911 was the most popular new and used luxury car bought using finance in 2025, according to new data.

Stuttgart’s iconic sports car topped the charts as the UK’s most frequently financed high-end vehicle during the past 12 months.

Porsche was also the most-purchased brand using finance overall, accounting for nearly a third (30 percent) of the second-hand luxury market.

The average price of a pre-owned luxury car has rocketed by 31 percent since 2021. The typical amount now paid is £127,000.

SUVs remain a popular choice

Automotive finance provider JBR Capital released the new market data as part of its 2025 Luxury Car Report.

It confirms the Porsche 911 was the single most popular car financed this year, accounting for 16 percent of all vehicles. Bought for an average price in excess of £121,000, both the current ‘992’ and previous ‘991’ generation models are in demand.

Luxury SUVs also continue to be popular, taking 35 percent of the luxury finance market in 2025. By comparison, 30 percent of the vehicles financed by JBR Capital were supercars.

In second place behind the Porsche 911 among individual models was the Range Rover Sport. The Lamborghini Urus made up the top three.

Car finance favourites in 2025

Across wider market sectors, JBR Capital revealed that the BMW M3 topped the table for sports saloons.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost took the prize as the most frequently financed luxury saloon, beating the Porsche Panamera.

Porsche did finish first elsewhere in the 2025 Luxury Car Report, though, with the Taycan emerging as the electric performance car of choice.

In addition, pre-1994 versions of the Porsche 911 were the top classic car, ahead of the Lamborghini Diablo and Ferrari F355.

‘Luxury cars for a broader audience’

Although 10 percent of JBR Capital’s customers have an annual income of more than £350,000, two thirds (66 percent) of its customers fall into the £50,000 to £150,000 bracket.

By profession, sports players and athletes financed the most expensive cars, with an average value of £140,000.

JBR Capital founder Darren Selig commented: “This year’s report paints a clear picture of a market driven by passion rather than exclusivity. Porsche’s continued dominance and the resurgence of supercars underline strong confidence among enthusiasts, even as average prices climb by more than 30 percent since 2021.

“With most buyers earning between £50,000 and £150,000, luxury car ownership is no longer reserved for the ultra-wealthy – it’s becoming a reality for a much broader audience.”

