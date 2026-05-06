Polestar targets Tesla owners with major incentives to switch

Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar is making a determined pitch for Tesla buyers with a range of new finance offers.

The aptly named Tesla Conquest Bonus payments are available to existing Tesla electric car owners who choose a new Polestar instead.

Tesla owners who decide to buy a new Polestar 4 SUV coupe will receive a contribution of $4,000 towards their new EV.

Opting for the American-made Polestar 3 mid-size crossover SUV means a smaller contribution of $3,000 as a reward for making the switch.

Notably, Polestar allows Tesla Conquest Bonus contributions to be combined with its other finance deals and offers. This can result in major savings for those who decide to ditch Elon Musk’s EV brand.

Say goodbye to Mr Musk

To qualify for the Tesla Conquest Bonus contribution from Polestar, customers must currently own or lease a Tesla car, although there is no restriction on which model this applies to.

Customers need to evidence their existing ownership of a Tesla vehicle by providing registration or insurance documents. Members of the same household are all eligible to qualify for the deal.

Along with the $4,000 or $3,000 Tesla Conquest Bonus payments, those buying a new Polestar 4 or Polestar 3 can take advantage of finance offers available to owners of other marques.

The Polestar Clean Vehicle Purchase Incentive slashes $10,000 from the suggested retail price of a Polestar 4.

As a result, current Tesla owners could see $14,000 deducted from the $56,400 price tag of a 2026 Polestar 4 Long Range Single Motor.

Opting for the Polestar 3 sees the Polestar Clean Vehicle Purchase Incentive upped further, to a substantial $18,000.

This potentially means a saving of $21,000 off the $67,500 list price of a 2025 Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor – cutting the cost for current Tesla drivers to $46,500.

Deals follow a record year for Polestar

Polestar’s pursuit of Tesla owners will see its finance offers available from May 1 through to June 1, 2026.

The offers come as Polestar announces 2025 was one of its best years to date, with more than 60,000 vehicles sold around the world.

This represented a 34 percent increase versus the previous year, with the brand set to expand its range further during 2026.

In addition, Polestar has also begun the roll-out of Google Gemini artificial intelligence to its model range, adding it to the existing Google Assistant software.

Google Gemini integration will be available to Polestar drivers in the United States, with a Google account set to US English. Other regions and languages will follow in due course.

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