Tesla brings back the indicator stalk – and adds even more range

The Tesla Model 3 has an indicator stalk again, after customers firmly rejected the steering wheel buttons fitted to the facelifted version.

New Tesla Model 3 cars will once again have an indicator stalk. The change comes after customers firmly rejected the steering wheel buttons introduced on the facelifted ‘Highland’ model.

The revision, says the American company, is part of its ‘better-over-time’ philosophy. It will apply to all new cars ordered from now on.

Notably, the subsequent facelift of the Tesla Model Y saw the indicator stalk retained; the same ‘precision-engineered’ component will now be used by the updated Model 3.

The change comes as Tesla again boosts the range of every version of both the Model 3 and Model Y. The improvement is thanks to upgraded battery packs with higher-density cells that deliver more energy.

Electric range up to 466 miles

Tesla Model 3 Performance

The entry-level Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive now has a 323-mile range when fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels, up from the previous 318 miles.

Stick with the standard 18-inch wheels and the range goes up even further, to 323 miles.

The longest-range model, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, now has a 466-mile range, a 30-mile improvement over its previous 436-mile range.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive can now travel 445 miles between charges, up from 421 miles. And the Model 3 Performance has been boosted from 328 miles to 355 miles.

New forward-facing camera

Telsa has also fitted a front-facing camera to the Model 3. Located at the front of the car, it gives ‘an expanded view of the surroundings on the centre screen’. It should be useful when parking and at tight junctions.

Notably, it has both a fluid washer system and integrated heating, to prevent fogging and ensure it stays clean in grotty weather. The camera is already fitted to facelifted Model Y.

Speaking of the Model Y, the updated battery packs increase range there, too – the Long-Range All-Wheel Drive now offers up to 390 miles, for example, a big boost on its previous 364-mile range.

Best of all, prices remain unchanged, with the Tesla Model 3 range starting from £39,990 (or £299 a month via a Tesla PCP). The Model Y starts from £44,990 (or £349 a month). Ordering, says Tesla, is open now.

