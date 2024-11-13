Tesla is rated the UK’s best EV charging network

The Tesla Supercharger network has been named the best large public EV rapid charger service by UK drivers. The feedback comes from the latest annual satisfaction survey by Zapmap.

Almost 4,000 Zapmap users have provided their opinions on the best and worst electric car charging providers. The public networks were judged on reliability, ease of use, customer support, value for money and payment options.

Zapmap divided its survey results into two categories. The ‘large rapid/ultra-rapid’ category covers networks with more than 300 devices nationwide. Those with between 100 and 300 chargers were placed in the ‘medium rapid/ultra-rapid’ category.

Scoring high for reliability and value

Tesla Superchargers have previously been excluded from Zapmap’s analysis, due to the network being limited solely to Tesla vehicles.

However, opening certain charging sites to the wider public has made Tesla eligible for the latest evaluation.

Now numbering some 860 charging devices spread across 80 UK sites, Tesla’s network scored well for reliability, cost and ease of use. Compared to other large networks, Tesla Superchargers were also said to deliver good value for money.

MFG EV Power and Osprey Charging took second and third places respectively in the large network category. At the other end of the scale, GeniePoint was ranked in ninth position.

Fastned is best smaller network

When it comes to the Medium rapid/ultra-rapid category, the Fastned network claimed top honours.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2012, Fastned expanded across Europe and reached the UK in 2019. It now has 26 sites across the country, offering a total of 150 charging devices.

Reliability, ease of use and the payment options offered were what helped Fastned to score so highly. The company received an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5.

Ionity took second place in the medium network category, followed by Applegreen Electric.

Reliability remains key for EV drivers

For those ineligible for the large or medium network categories, Zapmap also offers an ‘up-and-coming’ award based on positive feedback. This saw Sainsbury’s Smart Charge commended, despite only starting its roll-out in January this year.

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and COO at Zapmap, commented: “This year has seen another huge increase in charging provision across the country, particularly for the ultra-rapid (150kW+) chargers and charging hubs. It is fantastic to be able to highlight and celebrate the UK’s best EV charging networks, as chosen by EV drivers.

“A record 17 networks are on the rankings table, and it is clear that reliability in the broadest sense remains key with EV drivers showing appreciation for networks rolling out consistent, reliable charging hubs that provide convenience and charging confidence. Whilst excellent payment options, customer support and ease of use are all highly valued, this year value for money is an increasingly important consideration.”

