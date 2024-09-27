Armoured Skoda Kodiaq is resistant to bullets and grenades

A collaboration between Skoda and security experts UTAC Special Vehicles has resulted in a special armoured version of the Kodiaq.

Developed as a joint project, the Kodiaq Armoured is based upon the previous, first-generation SUV, produced from 2017 until earlier this year.

An array of modifications means the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured is fully certified to meet PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle standards.

It follows an armoured version of the Skoda Superb Estate, launched in 2018, which has sold more than 500 examples around the world.

Multiple layers of safety

UTAC Special Vehicles has applied extensive modifications to the passenger compartment of the Kodiaq, although the exact details of these have (understandably) been kept secret.

Bullet-resistant glass is used, along with armoured steel protection, allowing the modified Kodiaq to absorb the impacts of bullets and explosions.

Testing for the Kodiaq Armoured saw the Skoda SUV subjected to more than 200 rounds of ammunition. This included attacks from both handguns and assault rifles, with the Kodiaq also evaluated on its ability to protect against grenades and high explosives.

All four wheels of the Kodiaq Armoured are fitted with a tyre retention system. This allows the Skoda to keep driving in the event of a puncture, with the tyre prevented from leaving the rim even when fully deflated.

Unassuming protection

With the additional protection adding to the Kodiaq’s kerb weight, both the suspension and brakes have been upgraded to suit this armoured model.

Buyers can choose from a host of powertrain options, along with all-wheel drive. Offered in five-seat format, the Kodiaq Armoured comes with an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen offering satellite navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

Blue lights and a siren are included, too. In non-armoured form, the Skoda Kodiaq has become a popular choice for emergency services, including various police forces.

A price for the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured has not been provided. However, the previous Superb Armoured started from more than £118,000.

ALSO READ:

Americans are going wild for Volkswagen’s special ketchup

New car insurance ‘Vehicle Risk Rating’ to replace 1-50 groups

Sing while you charge: Ford brings in-car karaoke to new EVs