Armoured Skoda Kodiaq is resistant to bullets and grenades

Following the success of the Skoda Superb Armoured model, the previous-generation Kodiaq SUV has received the same treatment.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Armoured Skoda Kodiaq

A collaboration between Skoda and security experts UTAC Special Vehicles has resulted in a special armoured version of the Kodiaq.

Developed as a joint project, the Kodiaq Armoured is based upon the previous, first-generation SUV, produced from 2017 until earlier this year

An array of modifications means the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured is fully certified to meet PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle standards. 

It follows an armoured version of the Skoda Superb Estate, launched in 2018, which has sold more than 500 examples around the world.

Multiple layers of safety

Armoured Skoda Kodiaq

UTAC Special Vehicles has applied extensive modifications to the passenger compartment of the Kodiaq, although the exact details of these have (understandably) been kept secret.

Bullet-resistant glass is used, along with armoured steel protection, allowing the modified Kodiaq to absorb the impacts of bullets and explosions.

Testing for the Kodiaq Armoured saw the Skoda SUV subjected to more than 200 rounds of ammunition. This included attacks from both handguns and assault rifles, with the Kodiaq also evaluated on its ability to protect against grenades and high explosives. 

All four wheels of the Kodiaq Armoured are fitted with a tyre retention system. This allows the Skoda to keep driving in the event of a puncture, with the tyre prevented from leaving the rim even when fully deflated.

Unassuming protection

Armoured Skoda Kodiaq

With the additional protection adding to the Kodiaq’s kerb weight, both the suspension and brakes have been upgraded to suit this armoured model.

Buyers can choose from a host of powertrain options, along with all-wheel drive. Offered in five-seat format, the Kodiaq Armoured comes with an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen offering satellite navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

Blue lights and a siren are included, too. In non-armoured form, the Skoda Kodiaq has become a popular choice for emergency services, including various police forces.

A price for the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured has not been provided. However, the previous Superb Armoured started from more than £118,000.

ALSO READ:

Americans are going wild for Volkswagen’s special ketchup

New car insurance ‘Vehicle Risk Rating’ to replace 1-50 groups

Sing while you charge: Ford brings in-car karaoke to new EVs

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Jaguar Land Rover to invest £500m in Merseyside factory

John Redfern - 0
The historic Halewood site near Liverpool will undergo a dramatic transformation to support JLR’s plans to electrify its model range.

Mini owners can now play the Uno card game in their car

John Redfern - 0
Following its launch in BMW models earlier this year, Uno Card Party is now available in the latest Mini cars and SUVs.

Americans are going wild for Volkswagen’s special ketchup

John Redfern - 0
The first shipment of the world-famous VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand sent to the United States has sold out instantly.

New car insurance ‘Vehicle Risk Rating’ to replace 1-50 groups

Richard Aucock - 0
A new car insurance ‘Vehicle Risk Rating’ system is to replace the existing group system – with scores now on a 1-99 scale.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice