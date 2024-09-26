Americans are going wild for Volkswagen’s special ketchup

Volkswagen enthusiasts in North America have jumped at the chance to own one of the marque’s most famous European products.

However, this special offering is not a hot hatchback or other limited edition car, but a bottle of ketchup.

Used to accompany the currywurst sausage made by Volkswagen since 1973, more than 500,000kg of the branded sauce is produced and sold each year.

Now, to help celebrate Volkswagen’s 75th anniversary in the United States, fans have been given a chance to try the special ketchup.

Sharing the special sauce

The inspiration to import the ketchup came from a story shared by Pennsylvania-based Volkswagen fan, Jamie Orr.

Having visited numerous Volkswagen events in Europe, Orr kept bringing back samples of the famous sauce to the United States to share with friends. His commitment to ketchup saw Volkswagen take notice.

“This year we’re celebrating more than a big anniversary of selling cars,” said Rachael Zaluzec, senior vice president of marketing at Volkswagen of America.

“We’re celebrating stories, memories, passion, and all the fun and unexpected things that make Volkswagen the brand we are today —things like our Gewürz Ketchup Brand condiment.”

Coming to America

Offered through Volkswagen’s DriverGear website, the VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand was made available for free. The initial shipment of sauce was snapped up almost instantly, such is the level of enthusiasm from North American fans.

Volkswagen’s ketchup caused controversy in 2018, when the company chose a new supplier to produce its currywurst sauce.

A change in flavour caused uproar amongst VW employees, where the sauce is offered in canteens at more than 15 different factories.

Those in the United States will get another chance to taste the Volkswagen ketchup next month, when it makes an appearance at the ChainFEST gourmet food event in Los Angeles.

