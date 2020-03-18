K-9 Kodiaq: Skoda SUV fit for police dog duties

The Skoda Kodiaq is the latest vehicle to get the police dog unit paw-print of approval. Canine teams will now have the option to order the Kodiaq SUV as a dog vehicle, following its conversion and certification.

The car features two air-conditioned dog kennels with temperature monitoring. They’re built into the back of the canine-friendly Skoda Kodiaq. There is also a front escape hatch with drop glass built into each kennel. The conversion is a collaboration with the Policing Authority, and adheres to Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) standards.

“We know police dogs play a pivotal role in an emergency service response; therefore, they need an environment that provides the appropriate level of safety and comfort to get them to and from an emergency,” said Henry Williams, head of fleet, Skoda UK.

“The versatile Kodiaq police dog vehicle has all of the necessary features to ensure police dogs are well looked after when going about their vital work.”

The usual blue-light conversion treatment applies, too. That means 360-degree service lighting and an engine run lock system. The latter allows the car to run, while locked, without the key in the ignition, to maintain power to the lights, sirens and other systems.

The Kodiaq is just one of the range of Skoda models that have been given the emergency services treatment. The company’s ‘blue light fleet’ includes vehicles for police, fire and rescue, ambulance services, paramedics and armoured duties.

Skoda can provide the car fully converted and ready to go. Financed vehicles should come with a complete package of breakdown recovery, service, maintenance and repair.