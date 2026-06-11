Hennessey unveils three-row Ford Expedition VelociRaptor SUV

The new high-performance SUV combines 440 horsepower with enough space to carry all the family in comfort – including over rough terrain.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine is fitted to the VelociRaptor SUV Expedition, boasting 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque

Texas tuning company Hennessey Performance has unveiled the latest model in its VelociRaptor range. 

Described by Hennessey as the “ultimate go-anywhere family hauler”, the new VelociRaptor Expedition is based on the Tremor version of Ford’s fifth-generation Expedition SUV.

This means the latest VelociRaptor offers three rows of seating, plus a driving experience enhanced by Hennessey’s range of upgrades. 

A particular focus is placed on off-road ability, with the tuning firm pitching the VelociRaptor at “customers who want full-size SUV practicality with a more aggressive stance, greater off-road capability, and distinctive Hennessey presence”.

Three rows of off-roading ability

Hennessey VelociRaptor SUV Expedition Tremor

Hennessey has left the Expedition’s engine unaltered, although the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 already boasts 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission is fitted as standard, along with all-wheel drive.

The Expedition’s suspension has gained a two-inch lift to aid ground clearance, while there are 20-inch Hennessey alloy wheels fitted with all-terrain tires. Upgraded Brembo six-piston brakes are included, too. 

A bespoke front bumper incorporates an LED off-road lighting package, with a carbon fiber radiator cover and air intake also installed. 

For extra protection on trails, Hennessey has bolted on a new skidplate, plus upgraded performance sidesteps for easier access to the lifted SUV. 

No Hennessey SUV would be complete without a VelociRaptor exterior graphics package and bespoke badges, either.

Meeting demand for hot SUVs

Hennessey VelociRaptor SUV Expedition Tremor

On the inside, changes have been kept to a minimum, ensuring the VelociRaptor SUV Expedition delivers maximum practicality. 

A set of Hennessey all-weather floor mats are fitted, along with a serial-numbered plaque.

Production of the VelociRaptor SUV Expedition will be limited, with sales through authorized Hennessey Ford dealerships. A three-year,36,000-mile warranty is included. 

Alex Roys, president of Hennessey, said : “The demand we’re seeing for high-performance SUVs and trucks continues to grow rapidly, especially from customers who want something distinctive with real capability, comfort, and practicality. 

“Ford’s Expedition platform gives us an outstanding foundation that we enhance with bold Hennessey design, greater off-road capability, and the kind of three-row practicality customers can use every day.”

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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