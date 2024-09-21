Sing while you charge: Ford brings in-car karaoke to new EVs

Owners of certain Ford electric cars can now take part in carpool karaoke – without the need to involve James Corden.

The Stingray Karaoke app is making its debut in the Mustang Mach-E SUV, along with the US-market Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck.

It means Ford owners will be able to sing along to their favourite songs, with lyrics appearing on the SYNC 4A central display screen.

Other car manufacturers have previously introduced karaoke apps, including Stingray for Chinese-made BYD vehicles.

Shake it off while parked

The Stingray Karaoke app offers songs from a wide range of genres, including rock, country, pop, R&B, Latin and K-pop. Some 38 languages are supported, including 10 that use local characters, such as Greek and Thai.

Ford intends for karaoke to take place while parked, in particular as a way to pass the time when charging. Song lyrics are only shown on the touchscreen when the car is stationary.

However, where a front-seat passenger is detected wearing a seatbelt, the karaoke app can be used on the move through the screen using a QR code.

This is scanned to access songs and playlists, along with showing lyrics on the smartphone. Music is then played through the Ford’s own audio system.

Improving owner experiences

“Our goal at Ford is to continue to improve the ownership experience for customers by delivering experiences like Stingray Karaoke that ultimately bring joy,” said Chet Dhruna, manager of ‘connect and engage’ at Ford.

“The Ford and Stingray teams worked closely to bring the app to Ford owners so they can make memories with their friends and family, no matter where they are on their journey. We can’t wait to hear about these stories.”

Ford F-150 Lightning owners in the United States and Canada will get access to the Stingray Karaoke app first. It will then be rolled out to European customers in the Mustang Mach-E.

