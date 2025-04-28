Skoda confirms UK prices for new electric Elroq vRS

Following the car’s debut earlier this month, Skoda has confirmed a UK starting price for its hot Elroq vRS electric SUV.

Set to become the fastest production Skoda ever when it arrives this summer, the Elroq vRS features a pair of electric motors that generate a total of 340hp.

This can see the all-wheel-drive Elroq vRS accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, and reach a top speed of 111mph.

Green hype machine

When order books for the Elroq vRS open in mid-June 2025, prices will start from £46,560. And as the flagship model in the Elroq range, the vRS will offer plenty of standard equipment.

Bespoke front and rear bumpers mark the vRS out from the regular Elroq EV, along with 20-inch ‘Draconis’ black alloy wheels. Gloss black is used for the roof rails, side mirror caps and window surrounds.

The Elroq’s distinctive ‘Tech Deck’ front grille also receives the gloss black treatment, and comes with illuminated elements for good measure. Eye-searing Hyper Green paintwork is an exclusive option for the vRS.

Elroq and roll

Inside, the Elroq vRS has sports seats upholstered in microsuede and artificial leather, complete with lime green stitching. Carbon fibre-effect trim furthers the sporty image.

A 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster is combined with a 13.0-inch central touchscreen. A head-up display, surround-view camera and high-spec Canton audio system are standard, too.

The Elroq vRS has a maximum charging speed of 185kW. Using such a DC rapid charger can replenish its 84kWh battery from 10 to 80 percent in 26 minutes.

When fully charged, the Elroq vRS has an officially-tested range of up to 339 miles.

