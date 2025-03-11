New Skoda Octavia vRS police car is ready to catch criminals

Police forces across the UK can now order the revised Skoda Octavia vRS. Following updates made last year, the vRS is the most powerful example of the Czech brand’s hot hatchback and estate.

The fourth-generation Octavia vRS serves up 265hp and 273lb ft of torque from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

With an increase of 20hp over the previous version, the Skoda now matches the Volkswagen Golf GTI for power output.

Back on the beat

Skoda believes this boost in performance makes the Octavia even better suited to life on the beat, with the police-specification vRS now available to order in both hatchback and estate body styles.

All versions of the vRS come with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission, along with a ‘VAQ’ electrohydraulic differential. The hatchback can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds, while the estate version requires an extra 0.1 seconds.

In standard production form, the Octavia vRS can reach a top speed limited to 155mph, which should be sufficient for even the most extreme emergencies.

Sports suspension lowered by 15mm is fitted, with the option of Dynamic Chassis Control for police fleets that want a greater variety of handling options.

Ready for police duty

We imagine emergency services fleets will be less concerned about the revised styling on the Octavia vRS, which includes new front and rear bumpers, along with 19-inch ‘Elias’ alloy wheels.

Second-generation LED Matrix headlights with ‘Crystallinium’ elements and 36 individual matrix segments will likely be more important than a revised 13.0-inch infotainment screen, too.

Skoda UK can supply examples of the Octavia vRS fully converted for emergency use, including for the police, fire and ambulance services.

The Octavia vRS Estate, with its 640-litre boot capacity, has already passed MET brake safety tests, and is also approved for police fleets.

ALSO READ:

New 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vRS debuts with 265hp and 7 seats

McLaren W1 hypercar tech secrets

Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale