Skoda reveals new Elroq electric SUV, priced from £31,500

The second fully electric Skoda has been revealed. The new Elroq is a compact SUV that majors on affordability.

Making its public debut later this month at the Paris Motor Show, Skoda wants the Elroq to build on the success of its larger Enyaq iV.

As the latest model to use the Volkswagen Group MEB platform, the Elroq is a relative of vehicles ranging from the Cupra Born to the new Ford Capri.

The Elroq also premiers Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, featuring a black ‘Tech Deck Face’ instead of a traditional front grille.

Up to 361 miles of range

Measuring 4.49 metres in length, the Elroq is a similar size to the conventional Skoda Karoq SUV. A kerb weight of 1,949kg means the Elroq is no lightweight, but smooth styling means a low drag coefficient of just 0.26.

The Elroq’s maximum range is 361 miles when equipped with the ’85’ model’s larger 79kWh battery option. The smallest 52kWh battery, found in the Elroq 50, delivers up to 233 miles.

Charging speeds of up to 145kW are supported for the smaller battery, with the 79kWh item compatible with 175kW devices. This means charging from 10 to 80 percent can take less than 30 minutes.

All launch versions of the Elroq are rear-wheel drive, with power outputs ranging from 168hp to 282hp. The latter, combined with the 79kWh battery pack, can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.6 seconds.

Packing in plenty of tech

Skoda promises the Elroq will boast class-leading levels of standard equipment. The base SE version comes with LED headlights, LED tail lights and 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. A 13-inch central touchscreen is combined with a digital instrument panel, along with a reversing camera and rear parking sensors.

The Elroq SEL gains a heated two-spoke leather steering wheel, heated front seats, paddles to adjust brake regeneration levels and satellite navigation. Front parking sensors are included, too.

Privacy glass, dark chrome roof rails, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control are fitted to the Elroq Edition.

Finally, topping the range is the Elroq SportLine, with 20-inch black alloy wheels, lowered sports suspension, sports seats and carbon-look interior trim.

Time to Czech the Elroq out

UK prices for the new Skoda EV start at £31,500 for the entry-level Elroq SE 50, which uses the 52kWh battery pack.

At the opposite end of the range, the flagship Elroq SportLine 85 will cost from £41,600.

The Skoda configurator is now live, allowing owners to tailor the compact EV to their own taste. UK orders can be placed from 18 October 2024, with the first deliveries expected in spring 2025.

