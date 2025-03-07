TV vet says dogs are happiest in electric cars

Research by Skoda has found that dogs feel happier when travelling in electric cars. Under the supervision of This Morning’s resident vet, Dr Scott Miller, Skoda took to the former Top Gear test track in Surrey with three different vehicle types.

Skoda SUVs powered by petrol, diesel and electricity were used for the experiment – including the new Elroq EV (pictured above).

The heart rate of a one-year-old cocker spaniel, Mango, was taken after being driven on the track. The dog’s behaviour was also monitored during the ride.

A canine test pilot

Driven around the test track at speeds of up to 70mph, Mango’s heart rate was lowest while travelling in the Skoda Elroq.

The canine test pilot’s resting heart rate increased from 80 beats per minute (bpm) up to 100 bpm while being chauffeured in the electric Elroq. Such was his level of relaxation, Mango was observed to be lying down and almost falling asleep.

In the petrol-powered Skoda SUV, Mango’s heart rate peaked at 120 bpm, while in the diesel SUV it reached 125 bpm. Mango was noted to be more distracted and less settled, too.

Dr Scott Miller said: “The experiment clearly shows the health and psychological benefits of travelling in an EV for dogs. Observing Mango’s reactions while travelling at the same speed on the same track, but in different vehicles, made it clear the EV provided a smoother and more calming experience.

“The quiet mechanics, absence of gear changes, and the spacious interiors of electric cars create a soothing environment for dogs, ensuring a more relaxed and happy travel experience for our furry companions.”

The sound of silence

Animal behaviour expert Anna Webb, who previously helped Skoda create a ‘Happy Hounds’ playlist, explained more about why electric cars could be soothing for dogs.

“As dogs’ hearing is four times more acute than ours, they pick up on sound frequencies of the traditional engine noises that are inaudible to people,” said Webb.

“Similarly, the vibrations of the petrol and diesel cars can cause ‘motion sickness’, raising Mango’s heart rate by feeling nauseous.”

Skoda’s canine research comes as the Crufts dog show gets underway, with the Czech brand a leading sponsor of the event.

