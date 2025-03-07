TV vet says dogs are happiest in electric cars

New research by Skoda has discovered that dogs feel less stressed when they are travelling in an electric car.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Dogs prefer electric cars

Research by Skoda has found that dogs feel happier when travelling in electric cars. Under the supervision of This Morning’s resident vet, Dr Scott Miller, Skoda took to the former Top Gear test track in Surrey with three different vehicle types. 

Skoda SUVs powered by petrol, diesel and electricity were used for the experiment – including the new Elroq EV (pictured above). 

The heart rate of a one-year-old cocker spaniel, Mango, was taken after being driven on the track. The dog’s behaviour was also monitored during the ride.

A canine test pilot

Dogs prefer electric cars

Driven around the test track at speeds of up to 70mph, Mango’s heart rate was lowest while travelling in the Skoda Elroq.

The canine test pilot’s resting heart rate increased from 80 beats per minute (bpm) up to 100 bpm while being chauffeured in the electric Elroq. Such was his level of relaxation, Mango was observed to be lying down and almost falling asleep.

In the petrol-powered Skoda SUV, Mango’s heart rate peaked at 120 bpm, while in the diesel SUV it reached 125 bpm. Mango was noted to be more distracted and less settled, too.

Dr Scott Miller said: “The experiment clearly shows the health and psychological benefits of travelling in an EV for dogs. Observing Mango’s reactions while travelling at the same speed on the same track, but in different vehicles, made it clear the EV provided a smoother and more calming experience.

“The quiet mechanics, absence of gear changes, and the spacious interiors of electric cars create a soothing environment for dogs, ensuring a more relaxed and happy travel experience for our furry companions.”

The sound of silence

Dogs prefer electric cars

Animal behaviour expert Anna Webb, who previously helped Skoda create a ‘Happy Hounds’ playlist, explained more about why electric cars could be soothing for dogs.

“As dogs’ hearing is four times more acute than ours, they pick up on sound frequencies of the traditional engine noises that are inaudible to people,” said Webb. 

“Similarly, the vibrations of the petrol and diesel cars can cause ‘motion sickness’, raising Mango’s heart rate by feeling nauseous.”
Skoda’s canine research comes as the Crufts dog show gets underway, with the Czech brand a leading sponsor of the event.

ALSO READ:

Kia EV3 is crowned UK Car of the Year 2025

New Dacia Bigster family SUV to cost from just £141 per month

Kia EV3 is crowned UK Car of the Year 2025

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Lotus Emira range boosted by launch of new 400hp Turbo SE

John Redfern - 0
The return of the Turbo SE name coincides with Lotus building the 10,000th example of its mid-engined sports car.

Kia EV3 is crowned UK Car of the Year 2025

John Redfern - 0
Kia has won back-to-back UKCOTY titles, with the new electric EV3 impressing the judging panel in this year’s contest.

New Dacia Bigster family SUV to cost from just £141 per month

John Redfern - 0
The new Dacia Bigster will be launched with a range of PCP finance deals that make it one of Britain's most affordable family cars.

Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale

John Redfern - 0
The cheapest route into electric Volkswagen ownership, the production ID.EVERY1 should cost from £16,500 when it arrives in 2027.