Evidence shows EV batteries are lasting longer than expected

After testing more than 8,000 electric cars in long-term use, a large leasing company has released evidence that EV batteries are lasting ‘well beyond manufacturer warranties’.

Arval studied 8,300 EV batteries between March 2023 and November 2024. More than 30 different car brands were assessed, across eight countries, with each vehicle given a battery health certificate.

The cars were tested as they were taken off the Arval fleet, typically after a two- or three-year lease.

Giving batteries a boost

Of the 8,300 electric cars tested, the average battery health was 93 percent. What’s more, the vast majority of battery health statuses were above 80 percent.

The leasing company found that the average battery state of health after 43,500 miles is 93 percent. Beyond 124,000 miles, it averages close to 90 percent.

This is well in excess of the 80 percent charge most car manufacturers guarantee after eight years or 100,000 miles.

‘Building consumer trust’

The decision to issue battery health certificates on used EVs was in response to concerns about the range of EVs and the health of their batteries, said Arval.

‘Reassurance and transparency are key,’ the company added. ‘The findings of this analysis show that electric vehicle batteries maintain their performance over time.’

The firm now hopes the broader used car sector will follow its lead and generalise the use of battery health certificates.

“A transparent approach is essential to build consumer trust and stimulate a still-developing used market,” said Arval CCO Bart Beckers.

