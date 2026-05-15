Celebrity cars heading to Supercar Fest auction this weekend

This weekend sees an array of cars up for auction with famous former owners, as part of the Supercar Fest 2026 sale.

Managed by Iconic Auctioneers, the sale is one of the highlights of Supercar Fest, which takes place at Sywell Autodrome in Northamptonshire.

The auction catalogue is packed with rare supercars and exquisite classics, including a number of vehicles that have connections to celebrities and VIPs.

Alongside the auction, Supercar Fest will feature numerous performance cars on display, plus high-speed action on the Sywell Autodrome runway.

Before the bidding starts, join us for a look at some of the celebrity specials up for auction this weekend.

Chris Rea – 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

The late Chris Rea was a true petrolhead, with his love of Ferraris inspiring some of his greatest songs. It also led him to write and produce the 1996 film La Passione, along with creating the soundtrack.

This Slate Grey Neo Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is offered directly from the family of the Middlesbrough-born musician. With only 1,258 miles recorded on its odometer, the 473hp turbocharged flat-six has only seen light use since it was purchased by Rea in 2023.

On the inside, the seats are upholstered in a combination of black leather and Alcantara. There are also red seatbelts, a glass sunroof and a Bose sound system.

A desirable 911 in its own right, the links to a famous singer-songwriter lift the 911’s pre-auction estimate to between £80,000 and £100,000.

Chris Rea – 1972 Fiat 500 EV

Along with a stable of supercars, Chris Rea also owned some intriguing classics, such as this 1972 Fiat 500 with battery-electric power.

Originally purchased by Rea in 2005, it underwent an EV conversion by Retro Electric in 2023. This added a Netgain AC-20 brushless motor and Tesla-sourced battery modules – said to give a range of up to 75 miles.

The Dark Silver bodywork contrasts with a red vinyl interior, with nothing to give away the electric power underneath.

Said to have been favoured for daily use by Rea, the Fiat 500 EV could sell for between £10,000 and £14,000.

Tony Iommi – 2009 Ferrari F430 Spider

The Iconic Auctioneers Supercar Fest sale includes one of the final examples of the Ferrari F430 Spider, which is linked to a member of rock band Black Sabbath.

Being painted in dark Nero Daytona seemingly made it suitable for guitarist Tony Iommi, with the gold alloy wheels and yellow calipers for the ceramic brakes providing some contrast.

As one of the final 10 F430 Spiders to leave the line, this car comes with front and rear parking sensors, a NavTrak tracker and extended carbon fibre trim inside. Heated seats trimmed in Sabia leather are included as well.

The mid-mounted 483hp 4.3-litre V8 is the star attraction, of course, and helps see the F430 Spider achieve a pre-sale estimate of between £60,000 and £70,000.

Will Young ‒ 1996 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Compared to many celebrity car stories, pop singer Will Young keeping his incredibly standard-looking Volkswagen Mk3 Golf GTI for two decades seems quite surprising.

Despite his success in both music and acting following Pop Idol, Young seemingly favoured this modest, Dragon Green GTI, powered by the more sedate eight-valve version of the 2.0-litre engine. Proving that his GTI was not kept locked away in a garage, Young was even caught using a mobile phone at its wheel in 2025.

With only 46,000 miles on the odometer, the GTI looks remarkably well preserved, having somehow escaped being modified during the Max Power era of the 1990s.

Although an estimate of £8,000 to £12,000 is high for a Mk3 Golf GTI, there will be few others in such original condition – and with a celebrity backstory to boot.

Chris Evans – 2004 Land Rover Discovery

Broadcaster and DJ Chris Evans has an extensive car collection, featuring everything from a LaFerrari to the original vehicle from the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang movie. He owns an ex-James Hunt Hesketh 308 F1 car, too.

Despite such an illustrious array of options, the former Top Gear presenter preferred a diesel-powered Land Rover Discovery for family duties. This ES-specification model, painted in Epsom Green with a Lightstone leather interior, is equipped with the TD5 engine and a four-speed automatic gearbox.

The Discovery comes in seven-seat guise, and features a Harman Kardon sound system, satellite navigation, heated front seats and wood veneer interior trim. A guide price of £15,000 to £18,000 has been given for the Disco.

Marilyn Monroe – 1950 Mercedes-Benz 170 S

What car would a Hollywood icon like the late Marilyn Monroe use when travelling around Europe in the 1950s? Long before the days of being handed the keys to a Renault Clio or Dacia Sandero hire car, this Mercedes-Benz 170 S was Monroe’s personal transport in early 1956.

Imported through the port of Piraeus in February that year, the Monroe connection is supported by signed insurance paperwork. Documents confirming the car’s history have been notarised and certified by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, adding to its provenance. The current owner also uncovered matching luggage with an ‘MM’ insignia, along with a bespoke dashboard plaque.

Treated to a complete restoration, the Mercedes is now said to be of ‘museum quality’, and comes with a very healthy history file.

Given its connection to one of the most recognisable stars of the silver screen, the Mercedes has a pre-auction estimate of between £120,000 and £160,000.

Sam Branson – 2022 Man TGE 180 4×4

The son of Sir Richard Branson, Sam Branson is a British filmmaker, adventurer, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Offered directly from his ownership is this heavily customised Man TGE panel van, which has been transformed into an off-road-ready camper known as ‘The Adventurer’.

The modifications are extensive, with highlights including a king-size bed, a roof-mounted tent box, and a kitchen with a gas hob, microwave and toaster. Solar panels on the roof help provide power, plus there is even a portable projector for watching films.

Upgraded suspension, chunkier tyres and the Man’s 4×4 system mean it can tackle journeys off the beaten track.

Around £150,000 was spent on the purchase and conversion of the original van, meaning a guide price of £50,000 to £60,000 represents a significant saving.

Which celebrity car heading to auction would you like to bid on? Let us know in the comments below.