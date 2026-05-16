Extreme, DTM-inspired HWA Evo R revealed at the Nurburgring

The HWA Evo, a restomod based on the iconic Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II, was already one of the most extreme and exciting cars on sale. But the company’s new Evo R goes a lot further.

Developed initially as a ‘road-legal, track-ready supercar‘, the HWA Evo transformed the classic Mercedes 190E into a thoroughly modern super saloon.

In turn, this spawned the HWA Evo.R racing car, two examples of which will be in action this weekend, competing alongside Max Verstappen in the gruelling 2026 ADAC Ravenol Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Now, ahead of the motorsport version’s debut this weekend, HWA has announced a limited-production Evo R, intended as the ultimate track-only restomod.

Only 15 examples of this thinly disguised competition car will be built, making it even rarer than the planned 100 units of the ‘regular’ £730,000 HWA Evo.

HWA Evo R is built to competition spec

The differences between the HWA Evo.R racer and the new Evo R track-day machine are about as minimal as the extra dot that designates the competition car.

A HWA-developed turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 is shared between the two vehicles. The new Evo R develops 560hp and 494lb ft of torque, thanks to a Bosch Motorsport ECU.

Connected to the V6 is a six-speed sequential gearbox, providing the full motorsport experience. There is also a modified racing exhaust, AP Racing competition-spec brakes and six-way adjustable suspension

Although the standard HWA Evo already features bold carbon fibre bodywork, the Evo R gains an even more dramatic aero kit, with the rear spoiler made even taller.

A full FIA-specification roll cage is fitted, along with polycarbonate windows, removable rear doors, a set of Ronal lightweight alloy wheels and integrated air jacks.

HWA hits the track this weekend

On the inside, the Evo R’s motorsport origins are clear, with a carbon fibre racing seat fitted as standard, plus an adjustable pedal box.

On the options list is a passenger seat, a drink system, air conditioning and a lighting package designed for 24-hour racing use.

The latter is possibly a clue to the type of customers HWA is aiming at, as is the optional ‘Langstreckenpaket’ endurance racing kit. Owners will also receive complete factory support, with access to technicians and spare parts.

Regardless of whether Evo R customers choose to risk their ultra-rare restomod in a race, they will receive invitations to exclusive track events throughout their ownership.

The HWA Evo.R will be on-track this weekend, contesting the SP-X class at the Nurburgring 24 Hours. The race will also feature the new BMW M3 Touring 24H.

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