Max Verstappen ready for Nurburgring 24 Hour race this weekend

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is gearing up for a new motorsport challenge: competing in this weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

It marks Verstappen’s first attempt at a gruelling 24-hour endurance event, although he has previously entered shorter races at the Nordschleife circuit.

The Dutch driver has frequently expressed his unhappiness with the latest Formula 1 regulations, so racing a GT3-specification car is perhaps a welcome escape from the F1 circus.

His eponymous Verstappen Racing team will use a Red Bull-sponsored Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the event, and features a team packed with experienced sports car drivers.

Joining Verstappen for the race around the clock will be Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella, all of whom have forged successful motorsport careers in their own right.

Already breaking records, and rules

Verstappen’s interest in the Nurburgring began last year, when he drove an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 – and used the pseudonym ‘Franz Hermann’ to avoid attention – during a test session.

Incredibly, the F1 star promptly managed to break the Nordschleife lap record for GT3 cars.

As part of his preparation for the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Verstappen took part in the second round of the 2026 Nurburgring Langstrecken Series.

The result was his maiden pole position for a Nurburgring race, and he embarked on a spectacular battle with Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase during his opening stint.

Verstappen, Gounon and Juncadella eventually won the NLS2 race by over a minute. However, they were subsequently disqualified for exceeding the number of tyres permitted for a race weekend.

Nonetheless, it acted as a clear reminder that the four-time F1 champion is not racing at the Nurburgring just for fun, but with a genuine desire to win.

Aiming for outright N24 glory

Ahead of this weekend’s event, Verstappen commented: “Success is winning. That’s why we’re here. I know it’s not going to be easy, but that’s the target for everyone.”

The challenge of racing in darkness will also be a novel experience for the F1 star, who said: “It’s probably going to be the best feeling. “You’re by yourself, pushing in the night. The car is normally fastest in the night, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen driver Dani Juncadella, who has twice reached the overall podium at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, added: “Somehow, this track is always intimidating, no matter what, especially when the conditions change so much. Even on a sunny, dry day, this track is just a bit different. Especially when you’re pushing and going to the limit.”

Such has been the level of interest in Verstappen’s Nurburgring entry, Sky Sports F1 will be airing the race in the UK during Saturday 16 May and Sunday 17 May 2026.

In addition, you can also watch the entire race for free via the ADAC Ravenol Nurburgring 24 Hour YouTube channel.

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