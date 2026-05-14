Katherine Legge to attempt epic Indy 500 and NASCAR double

British racing driver Katherine Legge aims to become the first woman to complete the gruelling challenge of “The Double” this Memorial Day weekend.

Backed by long-term supporter E.L.F. Cosmetics, Legge will try to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday 24 May 2026.

Just five drivers in history have attempted one of the greatest endurance tests in motorsport, with only one – Tony Stewart in 2001 – actually finishing the full 1,100 miles of racing.

The challenge is fraught with difficulties, not least having to cover the 400-mile distance between the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana and the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Along with the potential for weather delays, and the need to practice and qualify for both races, there are also the sheer physical demands of driving the longest IndyCar and NASCAR races in their respective series.

One of motorsport’s toughest tests

In order to make “The Double” possible, Legge will first need to complete the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, which commences at 12:45pm ET.

To officially achieve the first part of one of the biggest tests in motorsport, she has to finish all 250 laps of the 500-mile marquee event.

Rain delays to the start of the Indianapolis 500 can have a major impact on the viability of completing both events. Legge will need to reach North Carolina ahead of the 6:00pm ET start time for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600.

Both the 2024 and 2025 editions of the Indy 500 suffered delayed start times due to rain, when Kyle Larson attempted to complete “The Double”.

However, a crash in last year’s Indy 500 enabled Larson to leave Indianapolis early, getting him to Charlotte with time to spare. Even so, the two-time Cup Series champion did admit that exhaustion from undertaking the IndyCar race affected his performance in the NASCAR event.

A rare opportunity to make history

Concerns about endurance and exhaustion do not seem to be affecting Katherine Legge thus far.

Following the announcement of her plan to pull “Double Duty”, the Guildford-born driver said: “Very few drivers ever get the opportunity to attempt ‘The Double,’ and I do not take that opportunity lightly”.

“This challenge is about pushing through perceived limits, betting on yourself, taking risks and trying to do something unique. I am so incredibly grateful to E.L.F.. for believing in what this moment represents and for building a community around it.”

Legge will be the only female driver competing in this year’s Indy 500. Her entry comes exactly 50 years after Janet Guthrie became the first woman to attempt qualifying for the race. This year will also mark Katherine’s fifth entry into the Indy 500.

‘Backing women who push boundaries’

For the Indy 500, Legge will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet-powered HMD Motorsports/AJ Foyt Racing car,followed by the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet in the Coca-Cola 600.

Both cars will feature prominent sponsorship from E.L.F. Cosmetics, now into its fourth year of backing the female driver.

“We believe culture moves forward when more women are given the opportunity to own their stories, break barriers and redefine what is possible,” said Patrick O’Keefe, marketing officer, at E.L.F. Beauty.

“Katherine attempting ‘The Double’ is a reflection of what empowering legendary females looks like in action – backing women who push boundaries and inspire the next generation to dream even bigger. Together, we are building experiences that invite our community into that journey.”

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