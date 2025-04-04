The fastest Skoda ever: new Elroq vRS electric SUV revealed

Skoda has announced a range-topping vRS version of its Elroq compact electric SUV. Strutting its stuff at Milan Design Week 2025, the Elroq vRS becomes Skoda’s fastest-accelerating production car to date.

In addition, new battery technology also makes this the quickest-charging electric vehicle in the Skoda range.

Johannes Neft, Skoda board member for technical development, said: “Skoda vRS models traditionally combine dynamic performance and sporty looks with well-balanced driving characteristics and practicality. The Elroq vRS is no exception”.

Rapid performance and charging

Powering the Elroq vRS are two electric motors with a total output of 340hp. All-wheel drive is included, helping the family SUV achieve a new Skoda record of accelerating from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds.

Top speed for the Elroq vRS is 111mph, while the 84kWh battery pack offers an official range of 340 miles.

The hottest Elroq is the first Skoda to be compatible with charging speeds of up to 185kW. This means a DC rapid charger can replenish the battery pack from 10 to 80 per cent in around 26 minutes.

Skoda says using an 11kW home wallbox will require eight hours for the vRS to be fully charged.

True green performance

Skoda has given the Elroq vRS a sporty makeover on the outside, with bespoke front and rear bumpers, lowered sports suspension and a set of 21-inch alloy wheels. The marque’s vRS-specific Hyper Green paint colour is on the options list, too.

Inside, the Elroq vRS gains sports seats clad in Suedia microfibre upholstery with lime-green stitching, stainless steel pedal covers and carbon fibre-effect trim.

Standard equipment includes Matrix LED headlights, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.

Skoda will confirm UK prices and the final specification later this month. The first completed examples of the vRS Elroq will arrive in the summer.

