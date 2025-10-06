A record number of new EVs were sold in September

The latest new car registration figures reveal more than half of the new cars that hit UK roads in September 2025 were electrified.

Some 50.8 percent of the 312,887 vehicles registered had some form of electrification, including fully electric cars and hybrids.

A record number of EVs were registered in a single month. The total of 72,779 battery-electric cars represents a 29.1 percent increase compared to September 2024.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) noted the positive effect of the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme on EV sales.

Electric Car Grant drives sales

The SMMT found that electric cars eligible for the ECG recorded a 36 percent increase in sales, compared to 26.9 percent for non-qualifying EVs.

Many manufacturers have introduced their own electric car offers and discounts separate to the ECG, in a further boost for the EV market.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Electrified vehicles are powering market growth after a sluggish summer – and with record ZEV uptake, massive industry investment is paying off, despite demand still trailing ambition.

“The Electric Car Grant will help to break down one of the barriers holding back more drivers from making the switch – and tackling remaining roadblocks, by unlocking infrastructure investment and driving down energy costs, will be crucial to the success of the industry and the environmental goals we share.”

Diesel demand down

Demand for diesel cars continued to fall. The fuel type accounted for four percent of new models registered during September 2025.

Only 12,609 new diesel-powered cars joined the road last month: a 28.2 percent drop compared to September 2024.

Pure petrol cars recorded a modest increase of 2.4 percent against the same month last year. However, for the year to date, petrol models have shown an overall 8.2 percent decrease in sales, as electrified models continue to surge.

Petrol does remain the most popular fuel choice, however, accounting for just under half (47.5 percent) of all car registrations.

Kia Sportage finished first

The Kia Sportage emerged as the top-selling model during September, with 9,455 vehicles registered.

This helped the Sportage in its ongoing battle with the Ford Puma to become the best-selling car of the year. Ford’s compact SUV finished in second place, with 8,310 registrations for the month.

In third place was the Nissan Qashqai, on 7,218 registrations, followed by the award-winning Jaecoo 7 in fourth position.

SUVs occupied eight of the top 10 spots in September’s best-selling models list, with only the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf bucking the trend.

ALSO READ:

Tesla brings back the indicator stalk – and adds even more range

Kia K4 prices revealed: new hatchback to cost from £25,995

The best new cars to buy in 2025