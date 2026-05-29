Alfa Romeo Junior EV now comes with £1,500 government discount

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica SUV has qualified for the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme, bringing savings on the purchase price.

Being eligible for Band 1 of the ECG means that the Polish-made electric compact crossover receives a discount of £1,500 from the list price.

Three versions of the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica gain access to the ECG, although the high-performance 280hp Veloce version is too expensive to qualify.

The Italian marque also offers its own £1,500 ‘Alfa Romeo EV Grant’, which can be used in conjunction with the government’s scheme.

As a result, a maximum discount of £3,000 means that the entry-level Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica model now costs just £30,900.

Lower prices, same Alfa Romeo specification

In entry-level form, the now £30,900 Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica combines a 156hp motor with a 54kWh battery pack.

This gives the potential for an official WLTP range of up to 256 miles, with rapid-charging capabilities seeing the Junior Elettrica need less than 30 minutes to go from 20 to 80 percent charge.

All versions of the Junior come with LED headlights, ambient interior lighting, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Opting for the Junior Elettrica TI retains the same powertrain, but adds features such as satellite navigation, aluminium pedals, and Premium Spiga Electric seats.

With the respective ECG discount and Alfa’s own grant applied, this electric SUV now costs £33,400.

Lowering the total cost of ownership

Topping the range of Junior Elettrica models eligible for the ECG is the Sport Speciale version, which also makes use of the 156hp powertrain setup.

A gloss black bodykit with silver inserts, an Alcantara steering wheel, heated seats clad in Alcantara upholstery, and bespoke exterior badging are all included.

As the sportiest version of the Junior Elettrica, excluding the flagship 280hp Veloce, prices for the Sport Speciale now start from £36,100.

All versions of the Junior Elettrica come with an eight-year / 100,000-mile warranty for the high-voltage powertrain and battery. This guarantees that the battery pack will retain 70 percent of its charging capacity throughout the warranty period.

The company has also launched its own Total Cost of Ownership calculator, allowing buyers to compare the difference between petrol and battery models.

For those who still need to be convinced, Alfa Romeo is also offering 24-hour test drives of the Junior Elettrica.

Will the Alfa Romeo Junior’s eligibility for the Electric Car Grant encourage the Alfitsi to consider an EV? Let us know in the comments!