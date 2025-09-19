Diesel shock: market share plunges 87 percent in a decade

Demand for diesel-powered cars is running on fumes, according to DVLA data. Cars fuelled by the black pump accounted for just six percent of new registrations in 2024.

It marks a dramatic fall in the decade since the ‘Dieselgate’ scandal rocked the automotive world, leaving consumers with a legacy of mistrust.

The data reveals that diesel’s share of the new car market has dropped by 87 percent since 2015, when it accounted for nearly half (48 percent) of registrations.

Changes to Vehicle Excise Duty (road tax) rules, the banning of older diesel models from city centres, and the rise of electric vehicles are all said to have contributed to derv’s demise.

Diesel heading towards extinction

Paul Barker, editor of Auto Express, said: “Once the default choice for company cars thanks to favourable tax breaks, diesels have now been overtaken by EVs, with even stronger incentives encouraging fleets to go electric.

“This, combined with increasing cost, improvements in hybrid tech and the looming 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel sales, mean forecasts suggest diesels will make up just two percent of the market – one in 50 cars – by 2028.”

Diesel’s market share is expected to account for five percent of registrations during 2025 and 2026, before falling away further.

In a survey of UK drivers, Auto Express found that 43 percent blamed Dieselgate for damaging their ‘trust in the industry’, and put them off buying a diesel car again.

Diesels still holding their value

For those who do still want a diesel, the scarcity of new options makes choosing a car more difficult. Since 2015, the number of new diesel cars available to buy has plummeted by almost two thirds (62 percent), from 240 models to 91 in 2025.

In spite of falling demand, residual values for diesel-powered cars remain competitive. Data from Cox Automotive shows that diesels retain 51 percent of their value after two-to-four years – not too dissimilar to hybrid cars (53 percent) and petrol models (58 percent).

By comparison, new electric cars hold onto only 36 percent of their original value after the same time period.

“While sales are dwindling, strong used values show there is still demand, but the writing is clearly on the wall,” added Paul Barker. “The big question now is whether diesel continues to fade gradually or if legislation will further accelerate its demise.”

