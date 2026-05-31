Lotus reveals lightest and most powerful Emira yet

The most extreme road-going version of the Lotus Emira has been announced, bringing more power and lower weight to the party.

Now the flagship model in the range, the Lotus Emira 420 Sport will be the fastest-accelerating version of the mid-engined sports car to date.

As the Emira’s name suggests, the Mercedes-AMG 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been upped to deliver 420hp, combined with 369lb ft of torque.

This makes for a 20hp boost compared to the regular Turbo SE model, along with an extra 15lb ft of torque.

The result is 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds, with a potential top speed of 186mph. As with other turbocharged Emiras, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard.

Added lightness included

Additional horsepower is not the only element in the Emira 420 Sport’s enhanced performance, with the addition of some classic Lotus chassis tuning, too.

For the 420 Sport, Lotus has lowered the Emira by 5mm, and fitted revised suspension settings plus high-performance tyres.

An optional Lightweight Handling Pack includes two-way adjustable Multimatic suspension dampers, a titanium exhaust, lithium-ion battery, and carbon fibre components.

These measures see the kerb weight of the Lotus Emira reduced by 25kg compared to the regular Turbo model, with an extra 25kg in downforce also generated.

Colin Chapman would approve.

Other exterior changes include a new front splitter, amended front vents, larger side skills and a louvered engine cover. These updates help channel 15 percent more air to the outboard radiators, and increase brake cooling by 10 percent.

These are small changes which Lotus believes should aid the track driving experience of the Emira 420 Sport, whilst also said to reference the classic Esprit Turbo.

Available to order now

Buyers will also be able to add an optional carbon fibre exterior package, with the front splitter, side sills, wheel arch vents, rear spoiler and diffuser all made from the lightweight material.

Some 16 paint colours will be available at launch, including the Emira 420 Sport’s signature Tangelo Orange unique to the new model. This hue can also be used to highlight the interior with the optional Hand Painted Pack, or swapped for subtler carbon fibre trim.

New for the 420 Sport, and the entire Lotus Emira range, is a removable tinted glass roof targa panel. It comes with a protective bag, and is designed to be stored behind the seats when in open-top configuration.

Prices in the UK for the Emira 420 Sport will begin from £105,900, with orders able to be placed now. Lotus expects to deliver the first completed cars from August 2026 onwards.

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