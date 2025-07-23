Car makers launch their own EV grants to save buyers money now

Following the announcement of the government’s new Electric Car Grant (ECG), vehicle manufacturers have already begun offering discounted prices to customers.

Instead of waiting for the administration of the ECG scheme, several brands have introduced their own electric car grants with immediate effect.

Alfa Romeo will offer all customers a £1,500 discount on the price of its Junior Elettrica compact SUV. The offer covers all trim levels. This sees the entry-level Junior now priced from £32,405.

The new Alfa Romeo EV Grant can be used in addition to existing retail offers, including zero percent PCP finance deals, discounted servicing packages and free home charging.

Manufacturers offer money off

Chinese brand GWM, which sells the electric Ora 03 hatchback, has also revealed substantial savings to avoid delays on eligibility criteria for the official ECG scheme.

A £3,750 discount will apply across all Ora 03 trim levels, dropping the starting price of the Pure model to £21,425.

Toby Marshall, managing director at GWM UK, explained: “We don’t believe our customers should have to wait for the government to decide which vehicles qualify for the EV grant.

“So, we’ve taken matters into our own hands and matched the £3,750 saving, available to everyone, right now, on our Ora 03 range. With immediate availability, competitive finance, and exceptional value, there has never been a better time to go electric with GWM Ora.”

Leapmotor T03 is cheapest new EV

Other car manufacturers launching their own electric vehicle grant schemes to avoid delays include MG, which has committed ‘to work constructively with the Government to further increase the sale of EVs’.

The company is now giving customers a discount of £1,500 on MG4 EV and MGS5 EV models.

Budget brand Leapmotor became the first marque to offer a self-funded grant scheme, slashing £3,750 from the price of its C10 family SUV.

It has also cut £1,500 from the diminutive T03 city car. A new list price of only £14,495, makes the T03 the cheapest electric hatchback on sale in the UK.

