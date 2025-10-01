Jaecoo 7 named Car of the Year in Leasing.com awards

The Jaecoo 7 SUV has taken the top prize in the 2025 Leasing.com Car of the Year Awards.

Launched at the start of this year, the Jaecoo 7 is the first family SUV sold in the UK by the Chinese marque.

Available with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Jaecoo 7 racked up a considerable 10,000 orders within its first seven months on sale.

An appearance at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed formed part of Jaecoo’s considerable PR push. Cars took to the famous Goodwood hill climb, driven by an all-female team.

Chinese SUVs disrupting the market

When choosing the winners for its 2025 Car of the Year Awards, Leasing.com made use of data that showed real customer demand.

Enquiry volumes, vehicle market share and value for money were all taken into account, helping to determine the cars that made a major impact on the leasing market during the last year.

Revealing the Car of the Year winner, Mike Fazal, CEO of Leasing.com said: “The Jaecoo 7 has been a real disruptor in 2025, quickly establishing itself as one of the most in-demand models on our platform.

“It represents fantastic value and has clearly resonated with leasing customers who are looking for something fresh yet affordable.”

Jaecoo 5 available to lease soon

Chris Clayton, head of fleet at Jaecoo UK added: “The response to the Jaecoo 7 has been strong from day one, and we’ve focused on making sure it delivers where it matters most – design, technology and value. This award confirms that customers are responding to that.”

Along with the Jaecoo 7, the smaller Jaecoo 5 and electric E5 will become available to lease in the coming days.

Another Chinese-made SUV, the Leapmotor C10, took home the trophy for ‘Best Leasing Newcomer’.

“The Leapmotor C10 has really shaken things up in 2025,” said Mike Fazal. “As an affordable and well-equipped family SUV, it’s proven there is still room for new players to make a big impact in the leasing space.”

