Kia K4 prices revealed: new hatchback to cost from £25,995

Following Kia’s announcement that its K4 hatchback will be coming to the UK, prices and specifications have now been confirmed.

The distinctive new C-segment family hatchback promises a substantial amount of interior space and in-car technology.

Adding to the Kia K4’s appeal will be highly competitive pricing, which sees the entry-level Pure model listed at £25,995.

This undercuts many of the K4’s closest competitors in the hatchback class, including the Volkswagen Golf, Toyota Corolla and Skoda Octavia.

Bargain prices for petrol hatchback

Three trim levels will be available for the Kia K4 at launch, combined with five different powertrain options.

Kia has promised a full hybrid K4 model will join the range in future. However, the initial range is based around a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, plus two versions of a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol. Don’t even think about asking for a diesel…

The £25,995 starting price applies to the Kia K4 Pure equipped with the 1.0 engine and a manual gearbox. An optional dual-clutch automatic transmission takes the price to £27,495.

Standard equipment on the K4 Pure includes LED headlights, climate control air-con, rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels and Onyx Black cloth upholstery.

Strong standard specification

All versions come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 12.3-inch central infotainment screen and 5.3-inch digital panel for the climate control system.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are included, aided by three USB-C ports in the front and two in the rear.

Moving up to GT-Line spec will cost from £29,995 with the 1.0-litre engine, or up to £31,295 with the 150hp version of the 1.6-litre motor. Both cars use the DCT automatic gearbox.

GT-Line trim brings 17-inch alloy wheels, bespoke exterior styling, privacy glass, a three-spoke steering wheel and artificial leather upholstery.

Seven-year warranty included

Topping the Kia K4 range is the GT-Line S, requiring £33,995 in 1.0-litre guise. Choosing the most powerful 180hp version of the 1.6-litre engine will cost £36,195.

GT-Line S trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, black artificial leather upholstery, a sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

All K4s come with Kia’s impressive seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with service intervals of 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes first).

Orders can be placed at Kia dealerships now, with the first UK cars expected for delivery before the end of 2025.

