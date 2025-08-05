Citroen is first to announce Electric Car Grant eligibility

Citroen has become the first car brand to officially announce eligibility for the government’s Electric Car Grant.

The French firm says that six models from its electric car range will receive the £1,500 Level 2 support.

This means the entry price of the new Citroen e-C3 drops to £20,595, while the Citroen C3 Aircross, which arrives in October, will cost from £21,595.

The Citroen e-C4 now starts from £26,150, the Citroen e-C4 X is from £27,215 and the roomy Citroen e-Berlingo costs from £29,740.

There will also be £1,500 Level 2 support for the upcoming new Citroen e-C5 Aircross family SUV. Prices will start from £32,565.

The discount will be automatically applied in the purchase of the vehicle, says the government, and customers do not need to complete any paperwork.

The ECG is on top of Citroen’s existing offers, which include a two-year, 0 per cent finance PCP. This requires a 20 per cent deposit.

Citroen Electric Car Grant

Citroen has had to showcase its environmental credentials as part of its application for the Electric Car Grant.

While it doesn’t qualify for the full £3,750 amount, its European-built models have still met sufficient technical and environmental criteria to qualify for the lower £1,500 amount.

Factors include the eco-friendliness of both vehicle and battery production, along with the firm signing up to Science-Based Targets.

“We welcome the support of the Electric Car Grant and are delighted to be the first to have vehicles in our electric range, including the new e-C3, new e-C4, new e-C5 Aircross and e-Berlingo, approved and eligible,” said Citroen UK MD Greg Taylor

“We’re pleased that the support from the UK government makes our range more accessible with six vehicles under £36,000.”

Taylor adds that Citroen also offers a ‘We Care’ package. This covers the electric motor, onboard transmission and all key electrical and mechanical components for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

The battery itself also has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

