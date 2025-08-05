Citroen is first to announce Electric Car Grant eligibility

Citroen has confirmed the EVs in its range to be eligible for the UK government’s Electric Car Grant – the first car firm to do so.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Citroen e-C3

Citroen has become the first car brand to officially announce eligibility for the government’s Electric Car Grant.

The French firm says that six models from its electric car range will receive the £1,500 Level 2 support.

This means the entry price of the new Citroen e-C3 drops to £20,595, while the Citroen C3 Aircross, which arrives in October, will cost from £21,595.

Citroen e-C4

The Citroen e-C4 now starts from £26,150, the Citroen e-C4 X is from £27,215 and the roomy Citroen e-Berlingo costs from £29,740.

There will also be £1,500 Level 2 support for the upcoming new Citroen e-C5 Aircross family SUV. Prices will start from £32,565.

The discount will be automatically applied in the purchase of the vehicle, says the government, and customers do not need to complete any paperwork.

The ECG is on top of Citroen’s existing offers, which include a two-year, 0 per cent finance PCP. This requires a 20 per cent deposit.

Citroen Electric Car Grant

Citroen e-C5 Aircross

Citroen has had to showcase its environmental credentials as part of its application for the Electric Car Grant.

While it doesn’t qualify for the full £3,750 amount, its European-built models have still met sufficient technical and environmental criteria to qualify for the lower £1,500 amount.

Factors include the eco-friendliness of both vehicle and battery production, along with the firm signing up to Science-Based Targets.

“We welcome the support of the Electric Car Grant and are delighted to be the first to have vehicles in our electric range, including the new e-C3, new e-C4, new e-C5 Aircross and e-Berlingo, approved and eligible,” said Citroen UK MD Greg Taylor

“We’re pleased that the support from the UK government makes our range more accessible with six vehicles under £36,000.”

Taylor adds that Citroen also offers a ‘We Care’ package. This covers the electric motor, onboard transmission and all key electrical and mechanical components for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

The battery itself also has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

ALSO READ:

Jaecoo off to flying start with more than 10,000 UK orders so far

Classic car emissions down despite greater numbers on UK roads

Zoopla and Vauxhall team up to find homes with EV charging

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

How to take your child car seat on a flight

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Are you travelling abroad this summer? Most airlines allow you to carry your child car seat for free, but it's worth checking before you fly.

Jaecoo off to a flying start, with more than 10,000 UK orders so far

John Redfern - 0
The Jaecoo 7, the first SUV from the new Chinese car company, has already surpassed 10,000 orders just seven months after launch.

Classic car emissions down, despite greater numbers on UK roads

John Redfern - 0
Although the number of classic cars on British roads is growing, fuel-saving technology has led to lower overall emissions.

New 1,250hp Corvette ZR1X makes history at the Nurburgring

John Redfern - 0
Chevrolet brought a trio of Corvettes to the Nordschleife, including the new flagship ZR1X – now the fastest American car around the 'Ring.