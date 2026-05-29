Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram celebrate America’s 250th birthday

The US headquarters of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands have undergone a dramatic makeover as America’s 250th birthday approaches.

Ahead of the United States Semiquincentennial on July 4 2026, the Stellantis conglomerate has wrapped its office in Auburn Hills, MI, with a gigantic artwork from famed photographer, Platon.

The America250 artwork covers ten floors of the company’s headquarters building, and measures more than 15,293 square feet, making this a literally huge commemoration of the nation’s big anniversary.

It comes as each of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands will play a key part in the America250 celebrations, including a host of bespoke models and special editions.

Fueled by purpose and passion

“From city streets to open highways to off-road trails, America and its people have fueled Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram with purpose, passion and possibility,” said Olivier Francois, global CMO, Stellantis.

“As we celebrate this historic milestone with America250, this installation by acclaimed photographer Platon at our U.S. headquarters stands as a tribute to the spirit of a nation and the people who inspire everything we create.”

Earlier this month, Jeep revealed the latest in its “Twelve 4 Twelve” range of special edition products for 2026, with the Wrangler America250 model.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel, the Wrangler America250 combines Bright White paintwork with patriotic body stripes and bespoke exterior badging.

However, the biggest draw is likely to be the Jeep Wrangler America250’s spare wheel cover, which has been designed to resemble the shield used by Marvel’s Captain America character.

Patriotic options across the range

Ensuring Jeep delivered on anniversary celebrations was important, with the marque recently recognized as the ‘Most Patriotic Brand’ for the 24th consecutive year by Americans.

However, other brands have got in on the act, driven by a partnership with America250, the nonpartisan organisation charged with delivering the enormous 250th birthday party.

Chrysler revealed its own Semiquincentennial model at the start of May 2026, with the America250 version of the Pacifica minivan.

Available in Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue exterior colors, the America250 package features US flag decals and America250 badges on the front doors, along with additional star decals on the Pacifica’s bodywork.

‘Iconic American brands’ playing a key role

The Dodge Durango GT has also received the America250 treatment, again favoring red, white, and blue paintwork, combined with body body stripes and patriotic interior detailing.

Ram has repeated the theme for the 1500 America250 special-edition pickup trucks, letting customers choose from Molten Red Pearl-Coat, Hydro Blue Pearl-Coat or Bright White Clear-Coat.

Offered in 1500 Big Horn, Laramie and Rebel trim, satin black American flag hood graphics, and American flag bedside details, will demark these trucks as celebratory Semiquincentennial models.

“Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are among the most iconic American brands and will be key partners in helping America250 literally drive our programs and mission forward,” said Rosie Rios, chair of America250.

“As we commemorate 250 years of our nation’s journey, this partnership represents the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors to engage communities across the country and around the world in meaningful and inspiring ways.”

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