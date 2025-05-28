New Renault 4 EV to cost £3,000 less than rival Ford Puma

Prices for the new Renault 4 E-Tech have been announced – and the electric crossover will undercut key rivals in a competitive market.

When order books open in July this year, the reborn, fully electric Renault 4 will cost from £26,995.

This starting price makes the retro-inspired Renault fully £3,000 cheaper than one of its main competitors: the new Ford Puma Gen-E.

Order books will open on 15 July 2025, but VIP customers with a £150 Renault R-Pass get priority treatment – being able to place an order from 1 July.

Going bold on pricing

Starting with the £26,995 Evolution model, the Renault 4 E-Tech offers a generous standard specification. Dual-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch central touchscreen, keyless entry, a rear-view camera and rear parking sensors are all included.

Moving up to the £28,995 Techno spec adds built-in navigation to the central touchscreen, plus wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, privacy glass, front parking sensors and ambient interior lighting.

At the top of the range, Iconic trim includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a synthetic leather dashboard with an illuminated ‘4’ logo, and a hands-free electric tailgate. The 4 Iconic is priced from £30,995.

Renault says a retro-style ‘plein sud’ electric canvas roof will be offered on the Techno and Iconic trim levels. Controlled by a button or voice command, the full-length opening roof will join the options list shortly after launch.

Big on equipment and space

Larger inside than the related Renault 5 E-Tech, the new 4 offers a 420-litre boot capacity, which grows to 1,405 litres with the rear seats folded down. Lashing points, bag hooks and rubber storage bands help to boost practicality.

All launch versions of the Renault 4 will use a 150hp electric motor combined with a 52kWh battery pack. This provides a 0-62mph time of 8.2 seconds, plus a top speed of 93mph.

Fully charged, the Renault 4 E-Tech has a potential range of up to 247 miles, depending on the options chosen. When connected to a 100kWh fast charger, the E-Tech’s battery can be replenished from 15 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

R-Pass customers will receive three years of free servicing if a 4 E-Tech is purchased through Renault’s MFS finance scheme.

