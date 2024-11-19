Prices for retro Renault 5 EV to start from less than £23,000

The arrival of the reborn all-electric Renault 5 is getting closer, with UK prices and specifications now confirmed.

When order books open in January 2025, the Renault 5 E-Tech will cost from £22,995. This temptingly low starting price should make the supermini highly competitive against rivals such as the Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

Renault will hope its reinvention of the classic 5 emulates the success of the original. More than nine million Renault 5s were sold between 1972 and 1996.

Urban or Comfort batteries

Two powertrain options will be available at the launch of the Renault 5 E-Tech in the UK.

A 120hp ‘Urban Range’ version is the starting point, with a 0-62mph time of 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 93mph. Aimed primarily at city use, it comes with a 40kWh battery pack that provides an official driving range of 190 miles.

For those venturing beyond city limits, the 150hp ‘Comfort Range’ has a 52kWh battery. This increases the potential range to 248 miles, and cuts the 0-62mph time to 7.9 seconds.

The 5 E-Tech will be the first Renault to come with bi-directional charging, allowing vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. Recharging from a DC rapid device should require 30 minutes to reach 80 percent battery capacity.

Three trim levels available

The Renault 5 will come in three trim levels. The entry-level Evolution features 18-inch alloy wheels, climate control air-con, wireless smartphone connectivity, rear parking sensors and a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel. Like all versions of the 5, it comes with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen.

Only available with the Urban Range 120hp motor, the Evolution starts at the headline price of £22,995.

Step up to the mid-range Techno and you get a larger 10-inch digital instrument panel, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and a rear-view camera. Two-tone paint options, a ‘5’ bonnet charging indicator and adaptive cruise control are included as well.

Prices will start at £24,995 for the Urban Range version, with the Comfort Range taking the total to £26,995.

Retro colours available

Topping the range is the 5 Iconic, with diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and a host of extra safety features such as blind-spot monitoring.

In Urban Range spec, the Renault 5 Iconic will cost £26,995, while the Comfort Range battery adds a further £2,000 to the price.

Paint options will include Pop Yellow and Pop Green, both taken directly from Renault’s colour chart in the 1970s. Denim upholstery can be found inside, as a further retro touch.

Orders will open in January 2025, and Renault aims to begin deliveries to UK customers in the spring. For those still undecided, demonstrators should reach Renault dealerships by March 2025.

