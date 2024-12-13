Give the gift of a new Renault 4 for £150 this Christmas

The reborn Renault 4 is one of the most anticipated cars of 2025, combining retro styling with an electric powertrain.

And there is a way to ensure you are first in line for ordering a 4 E-Tech, with the launch of Renault’s R4 R Pass.

Priced at £150, Renault says the R4 R Pass is the ‘perfect Christmas gift for enthusiasts’. Especially if they like electric crossovers.

A classic comeback

Revealed earlier this year at the Paris Motor Show, the R4 E-Tech is an unashamed tribute to the original Renault 4, produced between 1961 and 1994.

Sharing a platform with the equally retro Renault 5 E-Tech, the R4 comes with the option of two powertrains, plus a range of up to 250 miles.

An extended wheelbase boosts legroom for those in the rear, with the Renault 4 E-Tech offering 420 litres of luggage capacity. The front passenger seat can be folded flat, allowing for easier transportation of longer loads.

However, the real appeal of the R4 E-Tech will be its classic styling. This includes a single-piece illuminated front grille, along with a modern reinterpretation of the Renault 4’s three-part tail lights.

Priority access included

Buying the £150 R4 R Pass allows for priority ordering of the Renault 4 E-Tech, ahead of other potential customers. Cars will be assembled in the Maubeuge manufacturing plant in France.

Those purchasing the R4 R Pass will also receive regular information and updates on the Renault 4 E-Tech, along with a 1:43-scale model of the car.

Renault notes that the £150 paid for the R4 R Pass is not deducted from the cost of any car ordered. However, the company will make a €50 (£41) donation to its Give Me 5 programme, which helps young people into sport, for every pass purchased.

ALSO READ:

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric review

Renault Clio Williams number 0001: hot hatch icon driven

27 of the most radical Renault cars