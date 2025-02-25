Renault gifts EV fire safety patent to all car makers

Car manufacturers around the world will be able to make use of Renault’s novel idea to improve electric vehicle fire safety.

The French company has decided to make the patents for its ‘Fireman Access’ design available to all, via a free licence agreement.

This means other car makers can copy Renault’s initial concept. However, in return, they must agree to share upgrades and developments for the benefit of all

It comes as the Renault Group pledges to become a global partner of the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety.

A simple solution to battery fires

Renault’s Fireman Access system should allow emergency workers to extinguish an electric car fire in the same time usually required for a petrol or diesel vehicle.

It uses an adhesive disc placed over an opening to where the EV’s main lithium-ion batteries are stored. Should the car catch fire, a jet from a firefighter’s hose can be used to dislodge the disc, flooding the battery compartment with water.

This prevents the risk of ‘thermal runaway’, and should allow a battery fire to be extinguished in just minutes – as opposed to the several hours often needed for electric vehicle fires.

The Fireman Access design is already standard on all electric and plug-in hybrid cars sold by Renault, Dacia and Alpine.

Improving safety for electric cars

Fireman Access is a recent development by Renault, which has created more than 2,000 safety-related patents since 1970.

Another innovation is the QRescue Renault system on all the company’s new cars. This places a QR code in the front and rear windows, allowing emergency services to instantly see the relevant technical data for that vehicle.

“Innovating to improve road safety is part of who we are at Renault,” said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group. “We’re particularly proud of the partnership developed with the fire services in recent years. Fireman Access is a practical demonstration of what can be achieved by combining our expertise as a manufacturer with the skills of the men and women who keep us safe every day.

“Today, I’m delighted to be making this innovation freely available, because when it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers. This move is also in keeping with the commitment made alongside the United Nations, to make mobility safer all over the world.”

