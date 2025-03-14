New Renault 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros doesn’t make a racket

Celebrating Renault’s partnership with the French Open tennis competition, the 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros edition is available to order now.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Renault 5 E Tech Roland Garros

Renault has revealed the first special edition of its new electric supermini. The Renault 5 E-Tech only went on sale earlier this year, but the French brand has wasted no time in creating a commemorative model.

Named after the famous venue for the French Open tennis championship, the 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros was first revealed as a concept car back in 2023. 

It introduces a host of design changes and extra equipment to the award-winning compact EV.

New balls, please

Renault 5 E Tech Roland Garros

You could be forgiven for associating another French brand, Peugeot, with the Roland-Garros tennis championship. 

Peugeot was previously an official sponsor for the event, and created a host of special editions themed around it. This partnership ended in 2022, when Renault became a new ‘premium partner’ for the French Open.

Marking the tennis-inspired Renault 5 E-Tech out from other models is the Cross of Saint Andrew on the base of the front doors, which incorporates the Roland-Garros logo.

Buyers can choose from Arctic White, Midnight Blue or Diamond Black paint colours, plus the exclusive matte shade of Shadow Grey – none of which seem particularly reminiscent of tennis… 

A satin chrome roof line and a set of bespoke 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are also included.

Aiming to be a smash

Renault 5 E Tech Roland Garros

Things take a more obvious Roland-Garros turn on the inside. Details include a gear lever inspired by the grip of a tennis racket, and a clay-coloured wireless smartphone charger in the centre console. 

More clay-coloured detailing (in honour of the clay courts at Roland-Garros) can be found on the carpet mats, while the satin metal-trimmed dashboard features a backlit Roland-Garros graphic.

Based on the Comfort version of the Renault 5 E-Tech, the Roland-Garros is equipped with a 52kWh battery and 150hp electric motor. Fully charged, it offers a range of up to 252 miles.

Available to order now for Renault R Pass customers, prices for the 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros start from £29,995.

ALSO READ:

Renault 5 is European Car of the Year 2025

1 in 3 cars on UK roads is an automatic

Meet the Longbow: a new British-built electric sports car

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

1 in 3 cars on UK roads is now an automatic

Richard Aucock - 0
The number of automatic cars on UK roads has risen by 118 percent in a decade, so they now make up one in three of all cars in use.

London ULEZ: How to check if you need to pay

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) means drivers of certain vehicles must pay a charge to enter London. We explain the rules.

Meet the Longbow: a new British-built electric sports car

John Redfern - 0
EV startup Longbow has revealed a lightweight electric sports car, available in both Speedster and Roadster body styles.

One-off Bentley Batur is trimmed with 3D-printed rose gold

John Redfern - 0
A special customer commission, The Black Rose is one of only three Bentley Batur models made in right-hand drive.