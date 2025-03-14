New Renault 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros doesn’t make a racket

Renault has revealed the first special edition of its new electric supermini. The Renault 5 E-Tech only went on sale earlier this year, but the French brand has wasted no time in creating a commemorative model.

Named after the famous venue for the French Open tennis championship, the 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros was first revealed as a concept car back in 2023.

It introduces a host of design changes and extra equipment to the award-winning compact EV.

New balls, please

You could be forgiven for associating another French brand, Peugeot, with the Roland-Garros tennis championship.

Peugeot was previously an official sponsor for the event, and created a host of special editions themed around it. This partnership ended in 2022, when Renault became a new ‘premium partner’ for the French Open.

Marking the tennis-inspired Renault 5 E-Tech out from other models is the Cross of Saint Andrew on the base of the front doors, which incorporates the Roland-Garros logo.

Buyers can choose from Arctic White, Midnight Blue or Diamond Black paint colours, plus the exclusive matte shade of Shadow Grey – none of which seem particularly reminiscent of tennis…

A satin chrome roof line and a set of bespoke 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are also included.

Aiming to be a smash

Things take a more obvious Roland-Garros turn on the inside. Details include a gear lever inspired by the grip of a tennis racket, and a clay-coloured wireless smartphone charger in the centre console.

More clay-coloured detailing (in honour of the clay courts at Roland-Garros) can be found on the carpet mats, while the satin metal-trimmed dashboard features a backlit Roland-Garros graphic.

Based on the Comfort version of the Renault 5 E-Tech, the Roland-Garros is equipped with a 52kWh battery and 150hp electric motor. Fully charged, it offers a range of up to 252 miles.

Available to order now for Renault R Pass customers, prices for the 5 E-Tech Roland-Garros start from £29,995.

ALSO READ:

Renault 5 is European Car of the Year 2025

1 in 3 cars on UK roads is an automatic

Meet the Longbow: a new British-built electric sports car