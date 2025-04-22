New electric Renault 5 Turbo 3E to cost from £135,000

Renault has revealed a starting price for its supercar-chasing 5 Turbo 3E, with order books now open for the electric hot hatchback.

Announced as a production model last month, the reborn 5 Turbo 3E pays tribute to Renault’s mid-engined icon of the 1980s.

Boasting 540hp from its electric powertrain, Renault promises the potential for blistering acceleration, plus a top speed in excess of 165mph.

Indeed, perhaps the only thing more dramatic than the Renault 5 Turbo 3E’s performance is its price tag – with a list price deep into six figures.

Supercar speed, supercar prices

The first 500 people who sign up to reserve a Renault 5 Turbo 3E will secure themselves a special price of £135,000. In total, a production run of 1,980 cars is planned.

Renault notes that, while this introductory price does include VAT, any additional options and customisation will increase the car’s cost.

A dedicated page on the Renault website allows would-be customers to make a reservation and select a local dealership. This will lead to an in-person appointment, where a reservation form can be signed.

Making a reservation means that, when assembly of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E starts, those with their name down will be at the front of the queue. For an additional cost, they can also choose a particular numbered vehicle from the 1,980 cars.

Time to get personal

The next stage of the buying process starts in 2026, when dealerships will invite customers to begin making their personalisation choices.

Individuality will play a major part in the Renault 5 Turbo 3E experience, with buyers able to create bespoke exterior liveries, or pay homage to the original Renault 5 Turbo’s motorsport heritage.

Finally, in the first half of 2027, customers can finalise the configuration of their chosen car and place a build order. Completed 3Es should arrive at dealers later that year.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E will go on display at selected RNLT stores across Europe, before making its official public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer – taking place from 10 to 13 July 2025.

