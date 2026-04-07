New Kia models now eligible for Electric Car Grant – including EV3

A wider range of Kia vehicles have gained eligibility for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.

Last year, the Kia EV4 hatchback and PV5 Passenger van both qualified for the discount, which is intended to make EVs more affordable.

Further versions of the EV4 hatchback have now been added to the list of vehicles covered by the ECG – and the award-winning Kia EV3 compact SUV is eligible for the first time.

Based on the UK Government’s criteria for the ECG, both the EV3 and new versions of the EV4 qualify for a £1,500 discount off their respective list prices.

Kia EV3 priced from £31,555

The EV3 is one of the most successful Kia models of recent years, winning both the World Car of the Year and UK Car of the Year titles in 2025.

Becoming eligible for the ECG scheme should further boost the appeal of the EV3.

Entry-level ‘Air’ versions of the Kia EV3, in both 58.3kWh Standard Range and 81.4kWh Long Range specifications, will receive the £1,500 discount.

This will see the EV3 Air Standard Range priced from £31,555, with the Long Range Air variant starting from £34,555.

For those who want something a bit sportier, the EV3 GT-Line in Long Range battery guise also qualifies for the £1,500 discount, reducing its starting price to £37,995.

New Kia EV4 Motion added to lineup

Following the launch of the EV4 hatchback last year, Kia has added a further special edition that meets the ECG criteria.

Sitting between the GT-Line and GT-Line S trim levels in the EV4 lineup, the new Motion model makes use of the 81.4kWh Long Range battery pack, combined with a 201hp electric motor.

A set of 17-inch alloy wheels is included, along with body-coloured door mirrors, black wheelarches and silver window trims.

The interior of the EV4 Motion features a combination of cloth and leather upholstery, plus heated front and rear seats, an eight-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system and surround-view parking cameras.

Taking the £1,500 ECG discount into account, the Kia EV4 Motion – which is only available in hatchback guise – will be priced from £38,995.

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