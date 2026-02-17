The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a classic year for car enthusiasts, with a huge number of motoring events to attend.
We’ve researched some of the UK’s biggest and best car shows and motorsport events, making sure we include something for everyone.
Dive in to see what the year has in store – and be sure to let us know below if you’re planning to attend any… perhaps see you there?
2026 MOTORING EVENTS
February 2026
Race Retro – 20-22 February
For many enthusiasts, Race Retro marks the start of the annual events calendar. This year, there’s live action from 120 rally cars, historic race exhibits, celebrity motorsport talks and more. There’s also a flagship auction on Saturday 21st February, with cars once owned by Richard Hammond, Richard Hamilton and even King Charles II!
March 2026
Classic Car & Restoration Show – 20-22 March
Rustic gems, resto projects and pristine classics is the promise of the NEC Classic Car & Restoration Show. Over 1,300 classics are expected, from 160 car clubs, and more than 230 cars will be on sale, too. Meet star experts including Derek Mathewson, Mike Brewer, Paul Cowland, Sheldon Nichols, Steph Holloway and more.
AUTOBEST Conquest Live Show – 28 March
This is something all-new for 2026. AUTOBEST, the largest independent automotive awards jury in Europe, is holding its first live AUTOBEST Conquest event on 28 March – where the 2026 winner will be revealed. You can vote now from the six finalists… Motoring Research director and UK juror Richard Aucock has already cast his vote. Tune in on the night to find out which of the six will be crowned AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026.
Here’s a rundown of what else is in store for 2026: stay tuned for more news (and some special offers) in the coming weeks as excitement builds for the 2026 motoring events calendar…
April 2026
- Food & Fuel, Bicester Motion – 11 April
- GTI Spring Festival, Santa Pod – 12 April
- Salon Privé London – 16-18 April
- Rustival, British Motor Museum – 18 April
- DRIVE IT DAY 2026 – 26 APRIL
- Sunday Scramble, Bicester Motion – 26 April
- Ultimate BMW Meet, British Motor Museum – 26 April
May 2026
- Donington Historic Festival – 1-3 May
- Gaydon Land Rover Show, British Motor Museum – 2-3 May
- Jap Show, Santa Pod – 12 May
- Concours on Savile Row – 20-21 May
June 2026
- Best of British, Shelsley Walsh – 6-7 June
- London Concours – 9-11 June
- Heveningham Concours, Suffolk – 27-28 June
- Ford Nationals, British Motor Museum – 28 June
July 2026
- British Grand Prix – 3-5 July
- National Metro & Mini Show, British Motor Museum – 5 July
- RAC Club Concours, Woodcote Park – 8 July
- Summer Nationals, Santa Pod – 10-12 July
- Goodwood Festival of Speed – 9-12 July
- Classic Nostalgia at Shelsley Walsh – 18-19 July
- Festival of the Unexceptional – 25 July
- Silverstone Classic – 25-26 July
August 2026
- Megaphonics 25, Boxengasse Bicester – 3 August
- Pistonheads Annual Service, Bicester Motion – 8 August
September 2026
- Salon Privé – 2-6 September
- Concours of Elegance, Hampton Court Palace – 4-6 September
- John Haynes Classic Motor Show, Haynes Motor Museum – 6 September
- Beaulieu Autojumble – 12-13 September
- Goodwood Revival – 18-20 September
October 2026
- Sunday Scramble, Bicester Motion – 4 October
November 2026
- London to Brighton Veteran Car Run – 1 November
- Classic Motor Show – 13-15 November
Have a 2026 motoring event you’d like us to add? Contact us with all the details!