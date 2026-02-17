The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a classic year for car enthusiasts, with a huge number of motoring events to attend.

We’ve researched some of the UK’s biggest and best car shows and motorsport events, making sure we include something for everyone.

Dive in to see what the year has in store – and be sure to let us know below if you’re planning to attend any… perhaps see you there?

2026 MOTORING EVENTS

February 2026

Race Retro – 20-22 February

For many enthusiasts, Race Retro marks the start of the annual events calendar. This year, there’s live action from 120 rally cars, historic race exhibits, celebrity motorsport talks and more. There’s also a flagship auction on Saturday 21st February, with cars once owned by Richard Hammond, Richard Hamilton and even King Charles II!

March 2026

Classic Car & Restoration Show – 20-22 March

Rustic gems, resto projects and pristine classics is the promise of the NEC Classic Car & Restoration Show. Over 1,300 classics are expected, from 160 car clubs, and more than 230 cars will be on sale, too. Meet star experts including Derek Mathewson, Mike Brewer, Paul Cowland, Sheldon Nichols, Steph Holloway and more.

AUTOBEST Conquest Live Show – 28 March

This is something all-new for 2026. AUTOBEST, the largest independent automotive awards jury in Europe, is holding its first live AUTOBEST Conquest event on 28 March – where the 2026 winner will be revealed. You can vote now from the six finalists… Motoring Research director and UK juror Richard Aucock has already cast his vote. Tune in on the night to find out which of the six will be crowned AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2026.

Here’s a rundown of what else is in store for 2026: stay tuned for more news (and some special offers) in the coming weeks as excitement builds for the 2026 motoring events calendar…

April 2026

Food & Fuel, Bicester Motion – 11 April

GTI Spring Festival, Santa Pod – 12 April

Salon Privé London – 16-18 April

Rustival, British Motor Museum – 18 April

DRIVE IT DAY 2026 – 26 APRIL

Sunday Scramble, Bicester Motion – 26 April

Ultimate BMW Meet, British Motor Museum – 26 April

May 2026

Donington Historic Festival – 1-3 May

Gaydon Land Rover Show, British Motor Museum – 2-3 May

Jap Show, Santa Pod – 12 May

Concours on Savile Row – 20-21 May

June 2026

Best of British, Shelsley Walsh – 6-7 June

London Concours – 9-11 June

Heveningham Concours, Suffolk – 27-28 June

Ford Nationals, British Motor Museum – 28 June

July 2026

British Grand Prix – 3-5 July

National Metro & Mini Show, British Motor Museum – 5 July

RAC Club Concours, Woodcote Park – 8 July

Summer Nationals, Santa Pod – 10-12 July

Goodwood Festival of Speed – 9-12 July

Classic Nostalgia at Shelsley Walsh – 18-19 July

Festival of the Unexceptional – 25 July

Silverstone Classic – 25-26 July

August 2026

Megaphonics 25, Boxengasse Bicester – 3 August

Pistonheads Annual Service, Bicester Motion – 8 August

September 2026

Salon Privé – 2-6 September

Concours of Elegance, Hampton Court Palace – 4-6 September

John Haynes Classic Motor Show, Haynes Motor Museum – 6 September

Beaulieu Autojumble – 12-13 September

Goodwood Revival – 18-20 September

October 2026

Sunday Scramble, Bicester Motion – 4 October

November 2026

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run – 1 November

Classic Motor Show – 13-15 November

Have a 2026 motoring event you’d like us to add? Contact us with all the details!