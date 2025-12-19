Kia joins Electric Car Grant scheme with EV4 and PV5

Kia has confirmed the first two models in its UK range to be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Both the Kia EV4 hatchback and PV5 Passenger van will now qualify for a discount under the ECG.

Based on the UK Government’s criteria for the ECG, the EV4 and PV5 Passenger each receive a £1,500 discount on their respective list prices.

The ECG saving will be applied immediately to all new orders placed at Kia dealerships and PBV Centres.

Electric Car Grant takes immediate effect

For the Kia PV5 Passenger, the ECG applies to both Essential and Plus trim levels of the new electric MPV.

Customers also have a choice of two different battery packs, with the larger 71.4kWh option offering up to 256 miles when fully charged.

Applying the ECG means the PV5 Passenger now has a starting price of £31,495.

The EV4 hatchback, which is Kia’s first fully electric model manufactured in a European factory, also comes with a choice of two battery setups. The larger 81.4kWh battery offers a potential range of 388 miles.

The ECG is only applicable to the entry-level Kia EV4 Air, however, reducing its list price to £33,245. Those using Kia’s finance schemes to purchase will receive an additional £1,000 deposit contribution.

More discounts across Kia range

Both the EV4 and PV5 Passenger are covered by Kia’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty. The high-voltage battery has an extended warranty for eight years.

Paul Philpott, CEO of Kia UK, said: “We are delighted that Kia customers can now benefit from the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, practical, and affordable.

“With the support of the grant, even more drivers can experience the innovation, reliability and sustainability that Kia electric vehicles have become known for. This eligibility comes at an important time, as our nationwide network of PBV Centres become operational, delivering the new award-winning PV5 to customers”.

Kia has another finance offer for EV4 derivatives that are not eligible for the ECG. Vehicles in GT-Line and GT-Line S trims benefit from a £3,000 finance deposit contribution.

Elsewhere in the Kia range, the EV3, EV4 Fastback, EV5, EV6 and EV9 each receive a £1,500 discount when purchased through Kia’s finance schemes.

