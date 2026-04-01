New Kia EV2: UK prices confirmed for compact electric SUV

Kia has announced UK prices and specifications for the new EV2, which is available to order now.

Prices will start from £24,245 for the smallest SUV in Kia’s growing electric car lineup. The EV2 offers one of the longest battery ranges for less than £25,000.

Unveiled earlier this year at the Brussels Motor Show, the EV2 is the electric alternative to the Kia Stonic. It means Kia buyers can choose between petrol or battery power in the important B-SUV segment.

Kia will offer multiple trim levels for the EV2 from the outset. All versions come with a strong level of standard equipment (detailed below).

The EV2 range will also include a special First Edition. Featuring a smaller 42Kwh battery pack, this has already entered production and will, as per its name, be the first variant sold in the UK.

EV2 First Edition leads the way

When fully charged, the Kia EV2 First Edition offers an official range of 198 miles. All other versions of the car will have a 61kWh battery pack, giving the potential for up to 281 miles.

As with Kia’s other electric SUVs, the EV2 will feature 400-volt technology. This allows the 42kWh battery to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 29 minutes using a 150kW DC charger. The larger 61kWh battery pack needs an almost-identical 30 minutes.

Making use of Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV2 features a front-mounted electric motor. In the 42kWh version, this delivers 144hp: good for 0-62mph in 8.7 seconds.

To maximise range, 61kWh battery models will develop a reduced 133hp, lengthening the 0-62mph time to 9.5 seconds. All versions of the EV2 have a top speed of 100mph.

The EV2 provides five seats and 362 litres of boot capacity. Fancier versions add a 15-litre ‘frunk’, designed for the charging cables.

Kia EV2 Air is best value

Kia is kicking off the EV2 model hierarchy with the £24,995 Air. The price includes a £3,750 ‘Reservation Saving’. The Korean marque confirms it will be eligible for the Electric Car Grant, too.

LED headlights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, climate control air-con, parking sensors and a rear-view camera are all standard across the EV2 range. The Air adds 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome side accents, grey cloth upholstery and a six-speaker audio system.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 12.3-inch central touchscreen and 5.3-inch climate control panel are also included, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and four USB-C ports.

Opting for the EV2 First Edition, with its 42kWh battery, will see prices start from £26,995. Marking these models out are 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and remote parking assistance.

Sporty GT-Line tops the range

The Kia EV2 GT-Line will cost from £28,995, and brings sportier styling with 19-inch alloy wheels and bespoke design touches. These include gloss black door mirrors, gloss black window surrounds and privacy glass.

On the inside, two-tone artificial leather, aluminium pedals and a grey headlining continue the sporty theme.

As the flagship in the EV2 range, the GT-Line S sees Kia throw in the proverbial kitchen sink. Standard equipment includes ventilated front seats, a power-operated tailgate, customisable ambient lighting and a digital key. Prices start from £32,995.

Kia expects the first EV2 customer deliveries later this year. Cars will be available to test-drive at UK dealerships from 16 April.

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