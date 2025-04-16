Kia EV3 named World Car of the Year 2025

The Kia EV3 has been named World Car of the Year 2025 in New York. The critically acclaimed electric crossover becomes the latest vehicle to scoop the biggest automotive award on the planet.

The EV3 beat two other finalists: the BMW X3 and Hyundai Inster. It represents a remarkable double success for Kia, with the larger Kia EV9 previously named World Car of the Year 2024.

Paul Philpott, Kia UK president and CEO, said: “This is fantastic recognition for our latest EV and for Kia, especially as we entered the 2025 World Car Awards as reigning champions from 2024.

“The EV3 has already proven to be very popular with customers in the UK and has received the highest form of praise from high profile media outlets and the UK Car of the Year jury.

“This achievement gives Kia a real badge of honour, and supports our dealer partners as they guide customers to make their switch to electric.”

Almost 100 top-tier automotive journalists from around the world voted for the World Car Awards winners, after months of test drives all around the world that started in September last year.

A Top 10 was announced in January with the Top Three in the World revealed in March.

The winners ceremony was held as doors opened for the 125th New York International Auto Show.

World Car Awards winners

In the World Performance Car category, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS was named 2025 winner, beating the BMW M5 and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Meanwhile, the World Luxury Car 2025 winner was the Volvo EX90, ahead of the Porsche Macan and Porsche Panamera.

The BYD Seagull was named World Urban Car of the Year, a sector focused on consumers seeking small cars at affordable prices.

It beat the Hyundai Inster and Mini Cooper Electric, becoming the first Chinese vehicle to win a World Car Award.

At the event, BYD executive vice president Stella Li confirmed the BYD Seagull is coming to Europe very soon – where it will be called the BYD Dolphin Surf.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz was named World Car Design of the Year. A design panel of five experts drew up the finalists, which also included the Kia EV3 and Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Hyundai Inster was named World Electric Vehicle 2025, beating the Kia EV3 and Porsche Macan Electric. President and CEO Jose Munoz said it was the fourth year in a row that Hyundai has picked up a World Car Award.

BYD executive vice president and global number two Stella Li was named World Car Person of the Year.

Li joined BYD in 1996 – just a year after the firm was founded. She was charged with making the business a global brand. Today, BYD is the sixth largest car company in the world.

ALSO READ:

Kia EV3 is crowned UK Car of the Year 2025

Kia EV3 2025 review

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric