Kia reveals new EV4 saloon and hatch to rival the Tesla Model 3

For those who cannot wait to celebrate Kia EV Day, the South Korean manufacturer has shared some digital images of its new EV4.

Initially revealed as a concept at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, the EV4 is the latest addition to Kia’s growing range of electric cars.

Despite more than 18 months passing since the Concept EV4 was first shown, the car’s futuristic styling has remained virtually unchanged.

Just like the related Kia EV3 SUV, there is no doubt the production EV4 will make a visual statement on UK roads.

A fresh take on the saloon

Helping the EV4 stand out is Kia’s decision to offer both hatchback and saloon body styles. Four-door EVs are relatively thin on the ground in the modern car market, so the EV4 will buck the trend.

Karim Habib, head of Kia design, explains: “The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both saloon and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs.

“Offering a fresh take on the saloon, the EV4 saloon features a sleek, low nose and long-tail silhouette. The EV4 hatchback is a nimble, versatile all-rounder. Distinctive and clean, it is built to excel in any situation.”

The saloon version unashamedly squares up to the big-selling Tesla Model 3. However, the Kia is a more eye-catching car than the anodyne American.

Counting down to Kia EV Day

Sharing a platform with the Kia EV3 SUV means the new EV4 will likely offer a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery packs.

With saloon designs typically boasting slipperier aerodynamics, the EV4 could potentially offer a range of up to 400 miles.

Kia has confirmed there will be a sportier GT-Line version of the EV4, too. However, the company is keeping quiet on power and performance figures for now.

Full details of the EV4 will be revealed at the Kia EV Day, to be held in Tarragona, Spain on 27 February 2025. Kia is also expected to use the event to unveil the EV2, its smallest electric car to date.

